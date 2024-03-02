Rexburg Restaurant offers daily fresh soups, sourdough bread and delicious cookies





Loaded Baked Potato Soup, Creamy Tomato Basil with Tortellini, Sourdough Bread and Cowboy Biscuit from Teton Sourdough Co. in Rexburg. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com REXBURG A local business offers a variety of daily fresh soups, sourdough bread and delicious biscuits made from sourdough waste. Teton Sourdough Co. in Rexburg, located at 52 College Avenue, is owned by Greg Jensen and his wife Heather. RELATED | Rexburg business with new owners continues soup legacy, adds sourdough bread variety and delicious cookies One of the most popular soups is the creamy tomato and basil soup with tortellini. It's topped with parmesan and is a company staple. “We try to be all organic,” Greg Jensen said. “One of the things we try to do here with our soups and breads is be very local. Much of the produce we use is grown locally here in Rexburg, from carrots and tomatoes to onions and garlic. Another popular menu item is the Loaded Baked Potato Soup. “Every time we have it, it sells out the fastest,” Jensen said. “It’s potatoes, cheese and cream. This is a very creamy soup topped with bacon and chives. We're trying to make it look like you're eating a baked potato from a bowl of soup. Jensen said there are usually four to five soups offered each day and there is a rotation of soups. Click here to follow the company on Facebook and find out what soups are offered each week. “One of our things that we try to do every week is do Chowder Fridays. So we’re going to make different variations of seafood chowders,” Jensen said. He told EastIdahoNews.com that one of the best things offered at Teton Sourdough Co. is the bread. It is often accompanied by soups. Part of the sourdough bread. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com “Sourdough bread is amazing. This is one of the things my wife is really good at. It’s not too sour,” Jensen said. “It’s more like a European sourdough than a San Francisco sourdough. San Francisco sourdoughs are much tangier. Jensen said there was plain white sourdough, jalapeo cheddar, cranberry white chocolate, oatmeal herb and cinnamon bread. And if you like sweets, the company has you covered. There are cookies including Snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, sugar and even cowboy cookies. Cowboy cookies made from sourdough waste. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com “The cowboy cookie…it’s a chocolate chip cookie base with a little bit of oatmeal and coconut mixed in. All the biscuits have leftover sourdough. You can't taste the sourdough. It just tastes like a really good cookie,” Jensen said. There are also cinnamon rolls. “They usually take place once a week. They’ll be here on Saturday for our cinnamon rolls,” Jensen said. He added that sourdough has benefits. “What made my wife choose sourdough is that sourdough has many health benefits over regular bread. We try to follow the same philosophy with our soups. We want to be organic as much as possible, all natural and try to use local produce here,” he said. The business is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. The exterior of Teton Sourdough Co. in Rexburg. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

