No stunt double for me, says actor who braved Channel to recreate epic swim | Swimming

A Brighton actor will restore the reputation of one of the city's forgotten international stars this week with the release of the film Justification Swimming, about an extraordinary feat of endurance. Nearly a century ago, Mercedes Gleitze was the first Briton to swim the English Channel, although her reputation was briefly tarnished when her record was challenged during a notorious feud with another swimmer.

Now, actress Kirsten Callaghan, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Gleitze, is bringing her story back from the swimming archives with her lead performance in the new biopic, released Friday, International Women's Day.

I didn't know Gleitze before playing the role, but she was incredible. She really lit the spark for English Channel swimmers, said Callaghan, who did all the swimming herself and is now passionate about the sport.

I was already confident in the pool, but I trained for three months before filming, swimming around the head of the pier in the rain and cold, sometimes even in rough water, Callaghan said. I had to be prepared to swim in the sea, although we always carefully assessed safety and there was always a boat monitored by a lifeguard nearby. I'm proud that no computer graphics, stunts or green screen effects were used in the film.

Gleitze, initially a stenographer working in London, began his own epic swims in the waters of the Thames. By the end of her career in 1932, she had managed to stay submerged for 36 consecutive hours.

She made eight attempts to cross the English Channel, succeeding in October 1927 with a time of 15 hours and 15 minutes. But her British triumph was immediately disputed by another swimmer, Dorothy Cochrane Logan, also known professionally as Mona McLennan, who claimed that Gleitze had faked it and that she had done it herself for real, and faster.

For me, there's no doubt about it, Callaghan said. Gleitze set the record, 1,000%. I read extracts from her diary and she was a very practical person and gave away most of her prize money. She created a series of centers for the homeless and was also very interested in the working conditions of women in factories.

Kirsten Callaghan as Mercedes Gleitze. Photography: Liz Barbier

A report carried by the New York Times in October 1927, she judged that American Olympic champion Gertrude Ederle still held the women's international record for a Channel crossing of 14 hours and 39 minutes, established in August 1926, since Logan had just admitted that her claim of a time of 13 hours 10 minutes was a hoax. She had everything in place, she said, to emphasize the need for proper supervision of future attempts.

Callaghan, who stars in the film as Gleitze alongside established actors Douglas Hodge and James Wilby, was initially surprised to be invited to an audition. I had imagined that she looked like a modern Olympian, so when I saw that we looked quite similar, with the same height and slight shoulders, it gave me confidence, she said. We're both from Brighton, of course, and she was 27 when she swam, and I was 27 when I got the role.

Mercedes Gleitze in 1928. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images

Callaghan encountered marine animals of all shapes and sizes during filming: mackerel often swam close to my face, and I saw a pod of about 30 dolphins one day, about two miles away.

After filming, the actor, the daughter of an intensive care nurse, took part in the Big Brighton Sea Swim last summer to raise money for Friends of Brighton and Hove Hospitals. She could now take part in a future charity relay across the Channel, she indicated. At the same time, she wrote the script for a true detective film with Justification Swimmingfrom the young director, Elliott Hasler.

The non-swimming Sussex women were also celebrated on the set of the film because Hasler invited a group made up largely of women from the group. u3a organization, aka the University of the Third Age, the national social network designed to allow older people to share activities, to participate in them as extras.

Suzanne Bystry, from Brighton u3a, told the Observer she and other members had joined other background performers from local amateur theater companies, all dressed in period costumes. We spent the day walking up and down amid crowd scenes. Best of all, we were on a beautiful old 1920s bus with exterior stairs and an open-top deck, being handed authentic 1920s tickets by a very stylish conductor dressed in the 1920s, she said.

After his English Channel swims, Gleitze broke records swimming in the Straits of Gibraltar and the Dardanelles, as well as around the Isle of Man. His fame was such that Rolex named a watch after him, and the company still uses his image in its promotions. In 2023, a photo of her emerging from the sea, holding a bag and glasses, was featured in advertisements, while a previous campaign showed a swimmer with the watch on her wrist. When Gleitze swam with the watch to test it, she actually strapped it around her neck.

The exploits of the great British Channel swimmer were officially recognized in 2022 by the installation of a blue plate about the house in Brighton where she was born.