Entertainment
No stunt double for me, says actor who braved Channel to recreate epic swim | Swimming
A Brighton actor will restore the reputation of one of the city's forgotten international stars this week with the release of the film Justification Swimming, about an extraordinary feat of endurance. Nearly a century ago, Mercedes Gleitze was the first Briton to swim the English Channel, although her reputation was briefly tarnished when her record was challenged during a notorious feud with another swimmer.
Now, actress Kirsten Callaghan, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Gleitze, is bringing her story back from the swimming archives with her lead performance in the new biopic, released Friday, International Women's Day.
I didn't know Gleitze before playing the role, but she was incredible. She really lit the spark for English Channel swimmers, said Callaghan, who did all the swimming herself and is now passionate about the sport.
I was already confident in the pool, but I trained for three months before filming, swimming around the head of the pier in the rain and cold, sometimes even in rough water, Callaghan said. I had to be prepared to swim in the sea, although we always carefully assessed safety and there was always a boat monitored by a lifeguard nearby. I'm proud that no computer graphics, stunts or green screen effects were used in the film.
Gleitze, initially a stenographer working in London, began his own epic swims in the waters of the Thames. By the end of her career in 1932, she had managed to stay submerged for 36 consecutive hours.
She made eight attempts to cross the English Channel, succeeding in October 1927 with a time of 15 hours and 15 minutes. But her British triumph was immediately disputed by another swimmer, Dorothy Cochrane Logan, also known professionally as Mona McLennan, who claimed that Gleitze had faked it and that she had done it herself for real, and faster.
For me, there's no doubt about it, Callaghan said. Gleitze set the record, 1,000%. I read extracts from her diary and she was a very practical person and gave away most of her prize money. She created a series of centers for the homeless and was also very interested in the working conditions of women in factories.
A report carried by the New York Times in October 1927, she judged that American Olympic champion Gertrude Ederle still held the women's international record for a Channel crossing of 14 hours and 39 minutes, established in August 1926, since Logan had just admitted that her claim of a time of 13 hours 10 minutes was a hoax. She had everything in place, she said, to emphasize the need for proper supervision of future attempts.
Callaghan, who stars in the film as Gleitze alongside established actors Douglas Hodge and James Wilby, was initially surprised to be invited to an audition. I had imagined that she looked like a modern Olympian, so when I saw that we looked quite similar, with the same height and slight shoulders, it gave me confidence, she said. We're both from Brighton, of course, and she was 27 when she swam, and I was 27 when I got the role.
Callaghan encountered marine animals of all shapes and sizes during filming: mackerel often swam close to my face, and I saw a pod of about 30 dolphins one day, about two miles away.
After filming, the actor, the daughter of an intensive care nurse, took part in the Big Brighton Sea Swim last summer to raise money for Friends of Brighton and Hove Hospitals. She could now take part in a future charity relay across the Channel, she indicated. At the same time, she wrote the script for a true detective film with Justification Swimmingfrom the young director, Elliott Hasler.
The non-swimming Sussex women were also celebrated on the set of the film because Hasler invited a group made up largely of women from the group. u3a organization, aka the University of the Third Age, the national social network designed to allow older people to share activities, to participate in them as extras.
Suzanne Bystry, from Brighton u3a, told the Observer she and other members had joined other background performers from local amateur theater companies, all dressed in period costumes. We spent the day walking up and down amid crowd scenes. Best of all, we were on a beautiful old 1920s bus with exterior stairs and an open-top deck, being handed authentic 1920s tickets by a very stylish conductor dressed in the 1920s, she said.
After his English Channel swims, Gleitze broke records swimming in the Straits of Gibraltar and the Dardanelles, as well as around the Isle of Man. His fame was such that Rolex named a watch after him, and the company still uses his image in its promotions. In 2023, a photo of her emerging from the sea, holding a bag and glasses, was featured in advertisements, while a previous campaign showed a swimmer with the watch on her wrist. When Gleitze swam with the watch to test it, she actually strapped it around her neck.
The exploits of the great British Channel swimmer were officially recognized in 2022 by the installation of a blue plate about the house in Brighton where she was born.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/mar/02/no-stunt-doubles-actress-kirsten-callaghan-vindication-swim-channel
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No stunt double for me, says actor who braved Channel to recreate epic swim | Swimming
- Men's Tennis Stuns No. 12 Aggies with sweep
- Donald Trump wins the Missouri caucuses. Michigan and Idaho Republicans will also weigh in on the 2024 race
- Vote gain drops in Jogja town, PDIP DPC admits Jokowi's influence
- Katrina Kaif sets the record straight when it comes to dubbing for Bollywood films
- The 24 Best New Men's Clothing Items to Buy This Week
- Navigating the graphene maze: health, environment and innovation
- The Ecumenical Patriarch participated in the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum
- Poison sellers linked to suicide forums tracked by BBC
- Rexburg Restaurant offers daily fresh soups, sourdough bread and delicious cookies
- Michigan football legend Wolverine saves 80-year-old during locker room attack in Farmington Hills
- Google begins restoring apps in India after talks with government: report