Joshua Jackson will return to the cinema in Karate Kid | Entertainment





Joshua Jackson is preparing to make his return to the cinema after almost 10 years of absence. The 45-year-old actor – who last appeared on the big screen in 2015's “Sky” – is set to star in the new film “Karate Kid,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Joshua will join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and new lead Ben Wang in the latest installment of the “Karate Kid” franchise, which will be released on December 13. Joshua's role in the film has not yet been revealed but he has been described as one of the main characters. Plot details are also being kept under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will: “take the story to the East Coast and focus on a Chinese teenager (Wang) who finds strength and direction through martial arts and a harsh but wise world. mentor (or two).” Meanwhile, “American Born Chinese” star Ben Wang landed the lead role after Sony launched a global search for the new Karate Kid. The studio received thousands of applications, with 10,000 entries in the first 24 hours alone. However, Ben – who speaks fluent Mandarin and is highly skilled in martial arts including karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo – “delivered a remarkable audition”. Jonathan Entwistle is directing the film from a screenplay by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt produces.

