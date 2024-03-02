Janhvi Kapoor shares thumkas with Goddess Rihanna as they dance to Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash. Watch | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a video with Rihanna. The pop singer performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' Pre-Wedding Party and whos who of Bollywood were present at the event on Friday. In Janhvis' video, Rihanna was seen dancing with her to the beats of Zingaat from the film Dhadak. Rihanna and Janhvi were surrounded by guests and the couple danced together. While Rihanna nailed her effortlessly thumbkas, Janhvi also tried to match Rihanna's energy and moves. Janhvi also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Rihanna and called her the baddest. Janhvi wrote in the caption: This woman is a goddess. stop it, goodbye. Fans on the Internet were overjoyed after watching the video. One of the users wrote: Janhvi Kapoor makes Rihanna dance to Zingaat!!! ICONIC. Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, among others, were also part of the celebrations. Rihanna performed a medley of her best hits at the party. She congratulated the couple and wished them the best. The singer left from Jamnagar on Saturday morning and her sweet gestures towards the airport security guards caught everyone's attention. In her short speech, Rihanna said: Thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhikas' wedding. Thank you for inviting me here. May God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations. Anant and Radhika will get married in July. The pre-wedding festivities will take place for three days in Jamnagar. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among others, are also in Jamnagar. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

