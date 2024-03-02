The Actor Who Said She Played 'The Unknown' Is a Fraud

This week the world had a collective panic over Willys Chocolate Experience, an event in Glasgow, Scotland, that ended in tears. Organizers used AI-generated ads that promised $45 to Wonka Wonderland, but when parents and children arrived, they found a barren and dirty warehouse. Several the actors involved in the production came forward to share horror stories, including one woman who said she plays a sinister character called The Unknown. But now Internet sleuths have uncovered a darker truth: this so-called Unknown was a fake.

After the story broke, an actor named Paul Connell, who was hired to play Willy Wonka at the event, posted a series of viral videos about his experience. Among the more salacious details, he described a subplot about The Unknown, a dastardly rival chocolatier.

There is a man who lives here. His name is not known, that's why we call him the Unknown, said Connell, reciting a line from the show The Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in the wall, In a video shared by a participant, the Unknown emerges from behind a mirror, dressed in black and wearing a sinister mask, provoking terrified reactions from the children.

(Gizmodo obtained a copy of the disjointed Willys Chocolate Experience AI-generated script. Read it here.)

The internet latched onto the Unknown's videos as an example of how weird and bizarre this whole affair turned out. A few days later, rumors were circulating that the actress who played The Unknown was preparing to come forward. Then, on Thursday, the Manchester-based comedian Jain Edwards posted a video.

As some of you know, I was the actor who was hired to play The Unknown in Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience, Edwards said in the video. It was kind of funny because right before the doors opened, I turned to the guy who plays Willy Wonka, and I was like, I took my mask off and I was like, “Dude, in What are we, the actors, getting ourselves into?

Edwards paused. I think I looked cool, she said, mimicking the hand gestures seen in The Unknown videos. I brought this mask from home.

Some commenters questioned his story from the start, but overall the response on social media took Edwards at face value, and several online media outlets published articles about his video. But then X/Twitter users started digging into his account. Edwards did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the day of the Wonka fiasco, February 24, Edwards published a photo ” captioned Leicester, a city in England located more than 300 miles away. The Internet smelled like a rat. Users began calling out Edwards in the comments of her Unknown video, but she defended her story. To the people trying to expose me, wow. good words are unknown to me at the moment, Edwards wrote on X. I will console myself with my favorite childhood pastime: eating a single jelly bean. (The children present would have received exactly one jelly bean.)

Shortly after, X added a community note to Edwards' video about reading the Unknown, a feature that allows users to add context to misinformation. A YouTuber promised a video essay with original research exposing the ruse.

On Friday, Edwards admitted her video was a hoax, saying she had refused radio interviews on the subject. I won't follow through with my evil plan because I heard the person who is the real Unknown is going to be revealed, Edwards. tweeted. I don't want to take his place or make jokes that could come back to him. Hope all is well and sorry for wasting your time!

In retrospect, Edwards' story was obviously meant to be understood as a prank, and a hilarious one at that. The kids were crying, not denying it, Edwards said in his original video on The Unknown. But if you could see into their eyes like I did, you would have seen that they understood this as a pretty powerful play. You know, besides being traumatized.

At the same time, the whole Wonka event story was so bizarre that it's easy to see how the hoax might have slipped under the radar of some viewers. For now, The Unknown's true identity will have to remain unknown.