Toy Makers Feeling the Pinch of Hollywoods Light 2024 Movie Lineup





(Bloomberg) — Toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc. lost a quarter of its market value Friday after saying a shortage of potential Hollywood blockbusters would dampen its sales this year. The company, which sells action figures, Halloween costumes and other movie-related products, doesn't expect a big increase in movie-related products until the fourth quarter, when new images from Walt's Moana franchises Disney Co. and Paramount Global's Sonic the Hedgehog will arrive. CEO Stephen Berman said in a conference call Thursday. An industry like costumes is often dominated by the latest blockbuster films, and this year's relatively low volume tends to lead to an overall slowdown in business, he said. Jakks is not alone. Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. both cited a weaker lineup of Hollywood films as a challenge to sales in 2024. Spin Master Corp., which released a film last year tied to its Paw Patrol line, said that he expects sales this year to remain stable, in part because of weak entertainment-related revenues. Movie studios have been forced to push back many releases due to twin strikes by writers and actors last year. Theater ticket sales were down 18% in the United States and Canada through February 25. The first half will be tough, just like for its peers, Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz wrote in a note to clients after Jakks' earnings release. The toy industry continues to suffer from weak consumer demand after a boom during the first two years of the pandemic. After a disappointing 2022, in which retailers stocked up on too much product, toy sales fell 8% nationally to $28 billion in 2023 as retailers tapped into existing inventories. Movie-related toys are especially crucial at the start of the year, when shoppers aren't naturally drawn to toy aisles by holidays like Halloween and Christmas, said Jim Silver, chief executive of TTPM, a toy website. toy industry. When they come to the toy aisle to buy something related to a popular movie, they sometimes buy other toys, which reinforces the importance of Hollywood hits. You start the cart, then you fill the cart, Silver said in an interview. Hasbro, maker of Transformers, GI Joe and other toy brands, expects its consumer product sales to fall as much as 12% this year, following a 19% drop in 2023. The company has cut 1,100 jobs in December, or around 20% of its workforce. , after laying off 800 employees earlier in the year. Mattel, who saw a Warner Bros. film. Discovery Inc. linked its line of Barbie dolls to become the biggest movie of 2023, said it expects the toy industry to decline in 2024, although at a slower rate than in 2023. He has 14 other films. in the works related to its toy brands, but none are planned for this year. 2024 Bloomberg LP

