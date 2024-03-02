BTS video reveals Rihanna twerking with Bollywood star at Indian wedding as fans claim singer is wasting her time





It's only been a few months since we last saw Barbadian pop sensation Rihanna bless the world with her new song titled Lift me upFor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But even more, it has now been several years since the singer went on stage and graced us with a live tour or a performance, the latest being an exception. This exception was made possible thanks to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who invited the star to the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani, where she will also perform a concert for the guests present, which will unfortunately be private. And it seems that she is enjoying her stay in India, surrounded by Bollywood stars and in rhythm with Bollywood music, even if her fans think that she is wasting her time with these celebrations. Rihanna takes the dance floor twerking with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor Despite being away from the music industry for some time now, Grammy Award winner Rihanna is still active behind the scenes as a bona fide businesswoman with her fashion brand Fenty, which she has now expanded worldwide. But when she was invited to perform a private concert for the wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and his future daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, she saw an opportunity to mingle in the world of Bollywood and grow. also business connections, which recently brought her to India. Since arriving there, the musical artist has done just that by meeting a large number of Bollywood celebrities and participating with them in the festivities of the occasion. And since no Indian wedding can be complete with dancing and music, Rihanna can be seen twerking while dancing with Janhvi Kapoor, one of the biggest Bollywood actresses of the moment. It's 2 months until 2024 and we've already seen Rihanna dance to Zingaat pic.twitter.com/SZTvPsTGHE – whydahi (Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) March 2, 2024 Evidently, it seems the singer has been struck by the Bollywood dance fever as she enjoys this trip with several other high-profile international celebrities there. But even though she's having a great time, some feel like she's wasting her time with these festivities. What do fans have to say about this? Even though she enjoys the big Indian wedding, as people like to call it, many fans think that her talents and performance are wasted since it is a private concert that she will be doing for a few thousand people, while others think her dancing is fun. not hanging out with the stars would damage his reputation. Rare photo of Rihanna wasting her time pic.twitter.com/mA05C411HC – isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 2, 2024 Sorry everyone, but Jahnvi Kapoor looks more attractive than Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/MeE9IYLUbH – Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 2, 2024 Rihanna twerking in Jamnagar at Anant and Radhikas' wedding was not on my 2024 list pic.twitter.com/XZfMCkHNRB – Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) March 2, 2024 This is what Ambani did with Rihanna, a famous international agricultural activist. pic.twitter.com/izUcHzOhpS – Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 2, 2024 Rihanna dancing to Zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor was not on my 2024 bingo card

pic.twitter.com/BDc5Si3yd3 – qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) March 2, 2024 The fact that fans are wondering whether the pop sensation should attend the wedding may not matter as much to the star if she's having a good time. Along with this, it will prove to be a great opportunity to interact with Mukesh Ambani himself, who is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of $112 billion.

