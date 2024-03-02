Wendell Pierce to play Perry White in James Gunn's Superman | Hollywood





Wire star Wendell Pierce is set to star in James Gunn's Superman. According to Variety, the veteran actor will play Perry White, editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper who employs Clark Kent/Superman. (Also Read: Superman Gets a NEW Suit! First Look Draws Mysterious Parallels With Iconic DC Comics) Wendell Pierce to play Perry White in James Gunn's Superman (Instagram) Wendell as Perry Laurence Fishburne was the most recent actor to play Perry in Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Clark will be played by David Corenswet, Lois Lane by Rachel Brosnahan and Jimmy Olsen by Skyler Gisondo. Previously, actors Jackie Cooper and Frank Langella also essayed the role in other Superman films. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Mara Gabriela de Fara as the Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. . The renaming Filming on the film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, began on February 29. On the first day of filming, director James announced the name change on Instagram, writing, “Excited to announce the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February.” 29, which coincidentally happens to be Superman's unforeseen birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the movie Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked down the final version, it was clear that the title was SUPERMAN. We will come to you in July 2025. The new film marks the start of a rebooted Warner Bros/DC universe under the supervision of Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran. Superman will hit screens on July 11, 2025. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

