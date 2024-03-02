Sisi Quadri: Burial of popular Anikulapo actor, Tolami Quadri Oyebamiji happy with tears and mourning





What do we call this photo, Many popular movie stars call for burial of Sisi Quadri March 2, 2024, 11:06 a.m. WHAT New information 4 hours that we do not spend Many celebrities from the film industry came in large numbers to pay their last respects to Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji alias Sisi Quadri. These celebrities were in shock following the news of the sudden death of their colleague with whom they always participate together in corporal action films. Sisi Quadri is well known for his comedic acting style in films, especially for the Yoruba industry. Many industry stars describe Sisi Quadri as a humble person who has no problems. 'I'm falling apart for the scene before' – Brother One of the brothers of the late Sisi Quadri, Oyebamiji Muktar, has narrated how the deceased walked before his death. The brother said they first called one day to say that Sisi Quadri had collapsed on the stage where he was performing and that the other brother would carry him. “When he was taken to hospital, he was treated for diarrhea before being diagnosed with malaria fever and treated.” Besides the fever, the younger brother said Sisi Quadri also suffered from stomach ulcers and was being treated. Muktar added that the late actor doesn't sleep much and sometimes his phone has to be turned off so he doesn't get called to work. “He walked on his leg to go to the hospital and the illness that struck him was not the one that left him bedridden.” What do we know so far about the death of popular Anikulapo actor Sisi Quadri The death of the comic actor still surprises many as the release of the film Anikulapo in which he starred has just started trending. Sisi Quadri is very popular for her cartoon character mixed with heavy, localized imitations and jokes. Where did this photo come from? Instagram/SisiQuadri/Anikulapo What do we call this photo, Quad side The news of Sisi Quadri started circulating on Friday, March 1, 2024, after which Nollywood actors and actresses started confirming the death. President of Theater and Cinema Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin, on Friday confirmed the death of Sisi Quadri. Another colleague, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja, also popular in the Yoruba movie industry, also confirmed the death of Sisi Quadri on his Instagram page. It's sad to say goodbye! Quadri! May the lord rest you RIP,” Jigan said on his Instagram page. Where did this photo come from? Instagram/SisiQuadri What do we call this photo, Sisi Qudria celebrated her 44th birthday last year Sisi Quadri, a native of Iwo town, Osun State, celebrated her 44th birthday on December 25. Aside from fans enjoying watching his character mistreat others, some legends have also spoken positively about his role in the film industry. Famous Nollywood celebrities who have sent their condolences to the deceased include Biola Bayo, Ibrahim Yekini, Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, Ibrahim Chatta, Regina Chukwu and many others. Regina Chuckwu even wrote that she is still following Sisi Quadri tok a few days ago, but I don't know, she says I'm going to die very soon. She says that she even works well with Sisi Quadri and that my death really hurts her. Where did this photo come from? Instagram/KunleAfolayan What do we call this photo, Sisi Quadri with Kunle Afolayan on the set of the popular film Anikulapo According to reports, Sisi Quadri fell ill earlier and was taken to Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital where he was treated. One of Sisi Quadri’s friends, Otunba Adekunle Abolade, popularly known as Dodo Ede, said the late actor was ill but could never reveal the cause of his death. In Ogbomosho, the late actor died following what is still called a brief illness, but with no concrete cause yet. His body was taken to the morgue where we will know what to do next, said his colleague. A trending video shows how the late Sisi Quadri complains about his health. He also complains that the results of tests carried out on him were not disclosed to the hospital. They can't take me seriously, that's part of what the late actor said in the video when he mentioned that his hand hurt him so he couldn't drive, but someone would. took him to the hospital where he complained. Early Saturday morning, a large crowd gathered outside the house of the late Sisi Quadri to sympathize with his family. Many people were sad and many were crying. The body of the late actor has reached his hometown where funeral rites will be performed for him. Sisi Quadri is one of the ogbonge actors featured in the recently released Anikulapo movie series. For the film, Sisi Quadri played with Layi the role of a ghost who tries to protect Saro (main character of the film) What do we call this photo, A large crowd gathers to pay homage to Sisi Quadri

