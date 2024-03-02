Priyanka's mother had this to say when asked about her absence from Ambani's party | Bollywood





Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding celebrations take place in Jamnagar. While the guest list included many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, fans were wondering about the absence of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. When her mother, Madhu Chopra, was asked about it by Instant Bollywood, here's what she said. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant live updates from day 2 before wedding) She will catch up Madhu Chopra attended Ambani's party in Jamnagar, but not Priyanka {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Madhu was spotted by the media in Jamnagar and Instant Bollywood had a chat with her. While talking to them, she revealed that she had wanted to come to Jamnagar for many years now and it finally came true, thanks to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding party. She said: I wanted to come to Jamnagar, in fact I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It has become true now. I'm really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding party). When the reporter asked if Priyanka was missing, Madhu agreed but did not reveal the reason for her absence. She just said: She'll make it up to you, don't worry. Priyanka and the Ambanis Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. While Priyanka may have missed the pre-wedding events, she was present at other important Ambani family events. In March 2023, she and Nick attended the opening of the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai, an event also attended by Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. The actor is currently spending time with his daughter Malti Marie and the rest of the family in the United States, sharing photos of his free time on his Instagram. She also announced that she will play a pirate in the new film The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Rihanna plays {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Pre-wedding party guests were entertained by Rihanna on Friday. The singer flew out for a special performance and was joined on stage by the Ambani family. Videos of his performance have now gone viral on social media. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are present. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

