Bianca Censori plans to have babies with Kanye; panicked parents: report





Kanye West and his newlywed wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly considering expanding their family after dating for a while. The Vultures rapper, already the father of four children, is eager to have another child, a thought that panics the parents of Censoris! The development comes just days after reports surfaced that the 29-year-old Yeezy model's convicted father may be looking to have a serious conversation with Ye, expressing concerns about his daughter being portrayed as “trash goods”. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian. (Twitter/Daily Loud) Bianca Censori plans to have babies with Kanye Also read: Hailey Bieber pens emotional note to Justin Bieber with throwback photos after dads' prayer request Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Kanye West, father of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, shares four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Following their split, Kanye married model and Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in 2022. Throughout the last year, the rapper has expressed his desire to expand their family, even hinting at it at a party album listening session in Las Vegas in December 2023 when he rapped on the track Timbo Freestyle, declaring that another baby is my end goal. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Kanyes wish could come true as his wife, Bianca Censori, plans to have his babies. A source close to the model told the outlet that she wants children and has discussed baby plans with her family. The source added, “He's her husband, so of course she's talked about it, and being a stepmom to Kanyes kids has only strengthened her desire to have kids.” Also Read: Rihanna Rocks Jamnagar With Wild Things: Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash Becomes RiRi: Watch Bianca- Kanye's baby plans lead to family chaos Even though the couple's decision seems brighter and happier, Bianca's parents may not feel the same way. Initially supportive, their opinion reportedly changed after Kanye was accused of influencing her wardrobe, leading to the appearance of X-rated content online. They want grandchildren, but insist they grow up into a stable, loving home that they don't believe Kanye can provide. According to the insider who spoke to the Mail, there was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one right now believes that being pregnant and having a baby now is a good idea. They want Bianca to have children and grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable, loving home. Life with Kanye is not stable at all. Bianca Censoris' father wants to have a serious conversation with Kanye Since Kanye and Bianca got married, numerous reports have surfaced accusing the rapper of controlling his wife, even cutting her off from family and friends. The situation got worse when reports started circulating that Ye was deciding what Bianca should wear and posting her humiliating photos. The Daily Mail earlier reported that Censor's father wanted to speak with Kanye about the matter. According to insiders, Leo honestly just wants to sit Kanye down to let him know he's hurting his family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.

