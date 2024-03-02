Rihanna mispronounces Radhika Merchants name in Jamnagar show and dances with Ambani family on stage. Watch videos of the pre-wedding festivities | Bollywood News





The festivities preceding the wedding of Anant Ambani and its Radhika Merchant started on Friday, and many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and several others made their presence felt. But it was international pop star Rihanna who stole the show with her first ever performance in India. Rihanna energized the atmosphere with her performance, getting everyone dancing to her chart-topping hits. The audience at the event was delighted when Rihanna took the stage and treated the crowd to a medley of her biggest hits, including “Pour it Up,” “Wild Things” and “Diamonds,” among others. Beaming in a shimmering neon green dress, Rihanna beamed with joy as she sent her warmest wishes to the couple, but she actually mispronounced Radhika's name and netizens were quick to point it out on social media. Rihanna started her show by saying: Good evening everyone. It is an honor for me to be here this evening. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for inviting me here. May God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love? WATCH | Videos of Rihanna's performance from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations The Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Shloka, Isha, Akash and soon-to-be couple Anant-Radhika, joined Rihanna on stage. The family was all smiles as they danced with Rihanna. Rihanna was spotted at the airport on Saturday morning. The singer bid farewell to India and also interacted with the photographers stationed outside. The show was the best, Rihanna said before heading to the airport. The singer also posed with photographers and security personnel. View this post on Instagram Talking about the grand celebrations in Jamnagar, Anant's mother Nita Ambani said, “I wanted the celebrations to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands , the heart and hard work of our talented creators. spirits. » Anant and Radhika will get married in July in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities will take place between March 1st and 3rd. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant is a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd, among other group companies. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

