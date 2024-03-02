Statewide view: Famous Minnesota actor got his big break 70 years ago – Duluth News Tribune





Veteran Hollywood actor James Hong celebrated his 95th birthday on Thursday, February 22 at the TCL Chinese Theater, formerly Graumans Chinese Theater, in Los Angeles. He had his hands and feet immortalized in the cement of the famous Parvis des Étoiles, as announced by Universal Pictures . The ceremony celebrated Hong's birthday, his 70-year acting career and the release of his new film, Kung Fu Panda 4 (he voices Mr. Ping). Many know Hong for his role as Grandpa Gong Gong in last year's Best Picture Oscar-winning film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award. However, Hong's career spans seven decades and 600 different acting credits, including video game voices for franchises such as Alpha Protocol, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty. Some of his most notable film roles include Faye Dunaway's butler in Chinatown (1974), Chew in the science fiction classic Blade Runner (1982), David Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China (1986), and the voice of Chi Fu in the Disney animated classic Mulan (1998). James Hong was born near 713 Third Ave. S. in Minneapolis on Friday, February 22, 1929. On this same land today stands the 31-story SPS Tower with the Hennepin County Government Center, directly across South Seventh Street. Hong's birthplace is now a very pleasantly landscaped place. Hong lived in Minneapolis until age 5 in the same building where her father operated an herbal store, also near what is now the SPS Plaza. He spent the next five years in Hong Kong. Upon returning to Minneapolis in 1939, he attended Washington Elementary School, Bryant Junior High School, and Central High School. Hong graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis in 1947. According to the Central directory, he was very active in high school as a member of the Hi-Y Trojan Chapter (YMCA for high schools); student advisor; Corridor supervisor; and a member of Mimes and Mummers, the school drama organization. Hong was president of Mimes and Mummers and played a leading role in The Knave of Hearts, presented on Valentine's Day 1947. James Hong, bottom left, was featured several times in his yearbook at Central High School in Minneapolis. (Contributed photo) Hong went to the University of Minnesota to study civil engineering. During this time, he teamed up with his friend Donald Parker to form the stand-up comedy team Hong and Parker. They did quite well in Minnesota and decided to move to Los Angeles in 1953 to continue their careers. Shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, Parker left acting to become a real estate agent, while Hong worked as a city engineer and attended USC while waiting for his big break. He didn't have to wait long. On Wednesday February 3, 1954, Hong was a guest on radio quiz show You bet your life with Groucho Marx. That day, the studio audience selected Hong and her teammate, Angie Fregosa, a teacher from Gloversville, New York, as contestants. Hong introduced himself as Jim Hong, a civil engineering student from Minneapolis. During his 16 minutes on air, Hong did three impressions: singers Vaughn Monroe and Johnnie Ray and Groucho himself. The public loved Hong! In fact, he received the second highest amount of fan mail for a guest on this show. Soon after, Hong found an agent and his first film roles, including a voice role in the classic 1956 film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters! My favorite role Hong played was as super-villain David Lo Pan in “Big Trouble in Little China.” As with most of his performances, Hong demonstrated incredible depth and nuance. In fact, I think his portrayal rivaled other great movie villains, like Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in 1988's “Die Hard” and Heath Ledger as the Joker in 2008's “The Dark Knight.” . Happy birthday, James Hong! Thank you for all your wonderful contributions to theater, entertainment and comedy. Dave Berger of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a retired sociology professor, a freelance writer and author, and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. David Berger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/opinion/columns/statewide-view-famed-minnesota-actor-got-his-big-break-70-years-ago The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos