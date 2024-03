Bollywood show in style at the Anant Ambani Radhika Merchants cocktail party | Lifestyle news

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding extravaganza is attended by many international celebrities and business leaders. Over two thousand VVIPs, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, cricketer MS Dhoni and Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, are part of the festivities taking place at the resort Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Famous American singers J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Adam Blackstone also arrived here to entertain the guests. The Ambani family led by Mukesh Ambani takes inspiration from the traditional Athidhi Devo Bhava idea of ​​welcoming everyone to the pre-wedding bash of his youngest sons. The first day was themed An Evening in Everland and guests arrived dressed in cocktail dresses and elegant outfits. Guests were treated to a major Cirque du Soleil show as well as a mega drone show. Meanwhile, pop star Rihanna's concert was the highlight of the evening. Rihanna's concert visuals have already gone viral on social media. Rihanna wore a sparkly neon green dress with a pink cape. Photos of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, Akash and Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani with Rihanna are doing the rounds on social media.

Anant Ambani looked dapper in a brown and black suit with a white shirt on the first day. Nita Ambani also matched her son in a maroon cocktail dress. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Radhika Merchant shone in a stunning rose gold sequin dress. Radhika looked elegant in designer couture. Her simple makeup and accessories highlighted the intricate details of the dress. Isha Ambani also impressed everyone in her light pink off-shoulder dress.

Bollywood stars showed up in style at Anant and Radhikas' pre-wedding gala. Shahrukh Khan wore a classic black shirt, pants and blazer and accessorized the look with a simple silver chain. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a shimmering off-shoulder dress. Kareena Kapoor radiated charm in a beautiful saree and Saif Ali Khan wore a purple shirt and black blazer. Deepika Padukone chose a sleek black dress while her husband Ranveer Singh paired it with a white shirt and blazer. Superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were seen paired together in black outfits.

The second day of the festival will be themed A Walk in Nature, while the third day will be a celebration of India's cultural heritage. Anant and Radhika began their pre-wedding festivities with an anna seva during which meals were served to local residents to seek their blessings.

