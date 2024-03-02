Best Actor Oscar Predictions: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Ahead





Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) dominated the odds for the Best Actor Oscar for much of the season, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but after the official announcement of the Oscar nominations. Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) moved to #1, where it had been as recently as February 19. But Murphy is back in the lead, and there may be no stopping him on his path to Oscar. TV awards season began with the Golden Globes. There, Murphy won Best Drama Actor while Giamatti won Best Musical/Comedy Actor. Murphy's victory was crucial because at the time he was thought to be in close competition with Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”). But then a funny thing happened at the Critics Choice Awards. What looked like a rematch between Murphy and Cooper turned out to be another crowning achievement for Giamatti. So after the Oscar nominations were announced on January 23, Giamatti took the lead. REGISTERfor the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

The industry peer group awards then took the floor and the race took another turn. The BAFTA went to Murphy, as did the SAG, which were particularly important since those voting bodies overlap with the film academy that hands out the Oscars. Unsurprisingly, these victories propelled Murphy to the front-runner status in the Gold Derby Oscar odds. But how secure is his lead as we enter the final stretch? Well, he's not indomitable. According to 16 of the expert journalists we interviewed from major media outlets, he is expected to win, but as of this writing, Giamatti still has eight experts on his side. Likewise, Murphy is backed by eight out of four Gold Derby editors who say Giamatti. Of our top 24 users, 17 say Murphy while six say Giamatti. And among our Top 24 All-Star, 15 predict Murphy and eight predict Giamatti. Giamatti may still want to prepare a speech, but the momentum has undoubtedly shifted to Murphy. PREDICTthe 2024 Oscar winners

