No twerking. No drinking. No Smoking. But it's always a party at this Christian nightclub. – Daily Press

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and JESSIE WARDARSKI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The young crowd at a Nashville nightclub was ready to dance under strobe lights to a pulsating mix of hip-hop, rap and Latin rhythms. But first, they gathered together to pray and praise God.

The rules were announced on the dance floor by an announcer carrying a microphone to more than 200 spectators covered in a thick fog of smoke: Rule No. 1: No twerking. Second rule: don't drink. And a third rule: No smoking. The last unwritten rule then seemed obvious: no secular music, the playlist would be entirely Christian.

Welcome to La Crique.

The 18-and-over Christian pop-up nightclub was launched last year by seven black Christian men in their 20s, including an Ivy League-educated financial analyst, musicians and social media experts who were looking to build a thriving community and welcoming space. for young Christians outside places of worship. The launch comes in a post-pandemic era of declining church attendance, particularly among Black Protestants, which surveys show is unmatched by any other major religious group.

We ourselves have struggled with not being able to find community outside of our church, not knowing what to do to have fun without feeling bad for doing things that go against our values, said Eric Diggs, 24-year-old CEO of The Coves. .

There was no space to cultivate that. So we created it ourselves from this pain point of loneliness, anxiety, depression, COVID and long quarantine.

Before their first monthly party in November, they set themselves an ambitious goal: to get 1,000 followers on social media. We ended up having over 10,000 followers before our first event, which was insane, said Eric's brother Jordan Diggs, 22, who manages the club's social media presence.

Christians have a reputation for being old-fashioned. And we want to show that Christians can be normal and cool. And they can have fun.

A second, equally popular event has been planned to celebrate the new year. A third took place in February.

For weeks, on its Instagram account, under hashtags like #jesuschrist #nightclubs, club organizers have asked people to be prepared to dance the night of worship and look their best: When you arrive, we hope see you in your Holiest Drip.

At the mid-February event, many members of the racially and ethnically diverse crowd wore a rainbow of bright fluorescent turquoise, electric orange and neon pink colors in their Nike, Adidas and New Balance sneakers. Or hoodies with images of Jesus and varsity jackets with scriptures from the Bible.

What surprised me the most was the diversity, honestly,” said Aaron Dews, one of the club's founders. As seven of us being Black, just seeing the expansion of the type of people we can recruit and the unification around one idea has been incredibly encouraging.

Food trucks waited in the parking lot for hungry clubbers. Inside, Benji Shuler sold vintage clothing with religious messages hanging on shelves. A white T-shirt with Pepsi's iconic logo read: Jesus: The Choice of a New Generation, echoing the soda company's slogan from decades ago.

Instead of alcohol, vendors sold sports drinks, bottled water and soda. The organizers set up early and happily. They hung Christmas lights from the ceilings, sang a cappella and rehearsed their best choreographed moves.

Before impressing everyone with his dance moves, 20-year-old Garrett Bland was listening to gospel singer Donald Lawrence's Deliver Me on his phone. It's about letting the Lord into your life, he said, wearing a gold medallion around his neck with the Lord's Prayer and a beige hoodie that read: God of on board.

He admired what the founders of The Coves are trying to do, saying they want to create a space for believers who want to come to faith and have fun.

Wearing a blue hoodie embroidered in white with young threads of God, Eric Diggs asked organizers and volunteers to join him in prayer. My God, thank you for tonight, he said. Amen! » the group said in unison in front of the group huddled like a basketball team before a game and shouted: The Cove!

Nia Gant, 18, was attending the club for the first time. She moved from Grand Rapids, Michigan, four months ago and said she was praying to make like-minded friends. I think joy and religion can go hand in hand, said Gant, who wore nose piercings, Air Jordans and ripped jeans. God, she says, is joy.

Soon after, a line of people who had purchased tickets in advance squeezed outside to enter the nightclub. At the door, security guards in bulletproof vests searched the spectators. Inside, they chatted, laughed and high-fived each other.

Word quickly spread that a couple had traveled more than 9,000 miles from their home in Brisbane, Australia, to the Christian club in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. It was true: Haynza Posala, 23, and her wife, Kim Posala, 24, learned about The Cove through a faith and culture podcast co-hosted by Darin Starks, one of the founders of the club.

We thought it was cool to glorify God, Haynza Posala said.

It's surreal, Kim Posala said, looking around as people wearing trucker hats, berets and baseball caps streamed into the club and were handed different colored wristbands. Its community and that’s what church is.

Microphone in hand, Carlton Batts Jr., a musician who is one of the founders and was the designated DJ and emcee, asked questions of people on the dance floor, dividing them into groups: If you prefer to listen music, come here, he said, pointing to one side. If you prefer podcasts, click here.

In the church, people can be really cliquey, Batts said. So here we give them prompts, so when we start the DJ set, people are really comfortable dancing.

The crowd went wild when the DJ played Alacazam, by rapper Caleb Gordon, who became popular for his faith-inspired songs, including Christian hip-hop. They gasped and applauded as Dillan Runions, 21, a former competitive dancer, performed a backflip on the dance floor.

Eventually it turned into a revival of sorts: some cried or knelt with their eyes closed to pray. In a whisper, someone in a small group asked God to take away negative suicidal thoughts.

Many sang a gospel song that everyone seemed to know by heart: A God Like You by choir director, rapper and songwriter Kirk Franklin.

The feedback was mostly positive. Club founders have also been criticized on TikTok by some who say dancing and worship don't go together or even consider them a sin. Jordan Diggs says he welcomes attention, good or bad, just the words Christian and disco will spark many conversations.

Other generations notice it. At one point, worship leader and founder Shem Rivera, 26, approached Noah Moon, 18, on the dance floor and asked him how he heard about The Cove.

My mom told me about it and sent me a video on Instagram, said Moon, who had just moved from Kansas to Nashville the day before. It's fire! Rivera responded with a smile.

In the end, they all prayed in silence. That seems oxymoronic of a Christian dance club, said Nicholas Oldham, who manages the club's affairs. He was initially skeptical and even wondered if it was sacrilege.

Pleasure is the attraction; It's bait, he said, adding that what happens on the dance floor is much more than that.

What that says for old people like me is that young people are hungry for God's word, said Oldham, in his 40s. The church is not the building, and these young people are catching up.

__

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.