Bollywood star John Abraham expands his Superbike collection with the new Suzuki Hayabusa





Renowned Bollywood actor and motorcycle enthusiast John Abraham has once again made headlines by adding an all-new Suzuki Hayabusa, priced at Rs 16.41 lakh, to his impressive collection of superbikes. Notably, he presented his entire collection, including marvels like the Yamaha V-Max and the Ducati Panigale V4, to popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, revealing his passion for high-performance motorcycles. John Abraham's love story in Superbike Throughout his career, John Abraham became famous not only for his roles in blockbusters like 'Pathaan' and 'Dhoom' but also for his deep love for motorcycles. His recent acquisition, the Suzuki Hayabusa, joins an elite garage that offers motorcycles from top brands such as Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, Aprilia, Ducati, MV Agusta and KTM. Each bike in John's collection is chosen for its unique blend of speed, power and design, reflecting his deep-rooted passion for cycling. Tour of the exclusive collection with Gaurav Taneja Highlighting his collection, John Abraham took a detailed tour with Gaurav Taneja, sharing an insight into the specifications of each motorcycle and what makes them special to him. From the Yamaha V-Max, famous for its powerful 1.7 liter V4 engine, to the Italian masterpiece Ducati Panigale V4, equipped with a 998 cc engine delivering 221 hp of power, John's collection is a testament to his love for speed and engineering excellence. The tour also included a rare glimpse of his “humble” KTM Duke 390, showcasing a more accessible side of his passion for cycling. From first love to the last acquisition John's adventure with motorcycles began with the Kawasaki ZX11-D2, a motorcycle known for its record speed at the time of its launch. Over the years, his collection has evolved to include some of the most coveted superbikes in the world. Each addition, including the latest Suzuki Hayabusa, is a chapter in John's continuing love affair with motorcycles. The Hayabusa, known for its 1,340 cc engine capable of producing 190 hp of power, is the symbol of John's continuing quest for the ultimate driving experience. John Abraham's superbike collection is more than just an assemblage of high-performance machines; it is a reflection of his personal journey and his passion for the world of motorcycles. With each bike, he not only explores the limits of speed and engineering, but also shares his love of cycling with his fans and other enthusiasts. As his collection grows, so does the anticipation of what might come next in this exciting adventure.

