Meet Macaulay and Kieran Culkins, the three other acting brothers Rory, Christian and Shane: the former Home Alone star and Succession cast siblings have united for a new Prime Video animated series





And now we're bringing all five of them together in the same show! The Culkin brothers just made their collective debut in the new Prime Video animated series titled The second best hospital in the galaxy. Kevin McCallister (aka Macaulay Culkin) in the 1990 Christmas film Home Alone. Photo: 20th Century Fox Apparently it was thanks to Natasha Lyonne who produced and co-starred in the series and is longtime friends with Kieran and Macaulay Culkin. Showrunner Cirocco Dunlap told The Hollywood Reporter that Macaulay's character in the animation had four brothers, what worked well for the casting . When we cast Kieran, we said to ourselves: You have four brothers! It's ridiculous, what a fate, Dunlap told the industry publication. It was Kieran who suggested it, he said to me, “We could have my brothers and I was like, What? Yes, yes, we should. And they are so wonderful, so funny, very empathetic and very kind. 8 celebrities who support Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections Turns out I'm the Culkin whisperer, Lyonne joked. Here's everything we know about the other Culkin brothers: 1. Rory Culkin, 34 Rory Culkin often played a younger version of his older brothers in films when he was a child. Photo: @theroryculkin/Instagram Rory, 34, is the youngest child of Christopher Kit Culkin and Patricia Patty Brentrup. As a child actor, he often got roles as a younger version of his brother's characters in films such as Richie Rich And Igby fallsby people. Rory and Christian Culkin (right) are three years apart. Photo: @culkin__rory/Instagram Since then he has played in Panels with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, The zodiac with Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. , Scream 4 and more. He also had a full-frontal nude scene in recent years Swarm, which raised a few eyebrows. Rory has been married to cinematographer Sarah Scrivener since 2018, according to People. 2. Christian Culkin, 37 years old Rory (left) and his brother Christian Culkin. Photo: @culkin__rory/Instagram Kit and Patty's second youngest child didn't play as much as his brothers. According to his IMDB page, his only other project was My summer story in 1994. Little is known about his personal life. Before Brad, there was Jonny, so where is Angelina Jolie's first husband now? 3. Shane Culkin, 48 years old Born in New York in 1976, Shane is the eldest child in Kit and Patty's marriage. Like his brother Christian, he remained out of the public eye and only occasionally tried his hand at acting. According to People magazine, his most notable role was playing the character Wally Webb in Our city on Broadway at Lincoln Center. Does Macaulay Culkin still see his parents? Macaulay and Kieran Culkin with their parents in 1990. Photo: UPPA Macaulay Culkin, now 43, rose to fame as a child actor in the 1990s thanks to his roles in cult films. Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and comedy Richie Rich. According to People, the Culkin children were primarily raised by Brentrup, with Macaulay alleging that his father was abusive. Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song at the ceremony honoring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last December. Photo: Getty Images [He said] Do good or I will hit you. He was a bad man. “He was abusive, physically and mentally. I could show you all my scars if I wanted to,” he said on WTF with Marc Maron in 2018. According to People, Macaulay had a relationship with his mother, but he and Kieran have been estranged from their father since they were teenagers. 12 Pairs of Famous People You Didn't Know Were Related 12 Pairs of Famous People You Didn't Know Were Related Who are the Culkin sisters? The Culkin clan also includes sister Quinn Culkin, 39. Their sister Dakota Culkin tragically died in a car accident in 2008, while her half-sister Jennifer Adamson reportedly died of an overdose in 2000.

