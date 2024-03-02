Meet James Hong, who has over 600 Hollywood acting credits: the 95-year-old was born in the United States to Hong Kong parents and has starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Kung Fu Panda, among others.





James Hong with fellow Asian-American actor Ming-Na Wen. Photo: @thejameshong/Instagram Despite being around 90 years old, Hong still looked dapper and sharper as he literally cemented his name in showbiz history with his hand and footprints in the famous movie theater. He was joined by Asian-American actress Lucy Liu for the tribute, which took place on his birthday, February 22. Here's a look at his prolific career and life in the spotlight: 8 celebrities who support Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections James Hong has roots in Hong Kong Actor James Hong turned 95 on February 22. Photo: @thejameshong/Instagram Hong was born in Minneapolis, in the US state of Minnesota, on February 22, 1929, to parents Frank Wu Hong and Lee Shui Fa, originally from Hong Kong, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. James Hong at an AAPI event in 2021. After facing discrimination during his career, he advocated for equality throughout his life. Photo: @thejameshong/Instagram The family lived in Hong Kong for a few years until James was 10, before returning to the United States. I vaguely remember being in Kowloon, Hong told SCMP. It's very memorable in the sense that I wasn't involved in any violent situations or fights, he said. It was a different story once we returned to America. Asian-American actor James Hong is one of Hollywood's oldest and most prolific actors. Photo: Archives When James started acting, Asian Americans were ground zero and heavily typecast in gimmicky roles to make people laugh, he said. Before Brad, there was Jonny, so where is Angelina Jolie's first husband now? Why is James Hong most famous? James Hong, center, Michelle Yeoh and Brian Le accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: TPX Hong has been acting for over seven decades and got his first roles in the 1950s. Since then, he has starred in Big problem in Little China, Blade Runner, Chinese district, Waynes World 2 And Seinfeld, among others. Newer versions include Everything everywhere at the same time, Wendell and SauvageDisney Turning Red, Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiAnd If Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. He is an advocate for Asian representation in cinema James Hong remained young and eager to work throughout his later years. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Hong has been a spokesperson for Asian American representation for decades. James Hong founded the East West Players with eight other artists in 1965. Photo: @thejameshong/Instagram In 1965, he co-founded the East West Players, described on the organization's website as a home for deeply authentic players. Asian American stories and creativity with a vision to inspire and advocate for a world free of racism and discrimination through transformative artistic works. 12 Pairs of Famous People You Didn't Know Were Related He has been married since 1977 Hong married his wife Susan in 1977 and they have since welcomed three daughters, according to The Guardian. James Hong and his daughter April Hong at the Oscars last year. Photo: Invision/AP He also has eight grandchildren, according to the same source. Can James Hong speak Chinese? James Hong during his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, May 10, 2022. Photo: AFP Hong speaks English, Cantonese and some Mandarin, which he unexpectedly uttered on the set of Everything everywhere at the same time. When I was a child I spoke [the southern Chinese dialect] Taishanese, but they wanted me to speak Cantonese. I know a little bit of Mandarin because I went to China and took classes, and I gave a speech so beautifully, and then Michelle Yeoh said: It's Mandarin! So I had to go back and do it again in Cantonese, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

