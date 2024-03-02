Entertainment
Meet James Hong, who has over 600 Hollywood acting credits: the 95-year-old was born in the United States to Hong Kong parents and has starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Kung Fu Panda, among others.
Despite being around 90 years old, Hong still looked dapper and sharper as he literally cemented his name in showbiz history with his hand and footprints in the famous movie theater. He was joined by Asian-American actress Lucy Liu for the tribute, which took place on his birthday, February 22.
Here's a look at his prolific career and life in the spotlight:
8 celebrities who support Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections
8 celebrities who support Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections
James Hong has roots in Hong Kong
Hong was born in Minneapolis, in the US state of Minnesota, on February 22, 1929, to parents Frank Wu Hong and Lee Shui Fa, originally from Hong Kong, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.
The family lived in Hong Kong for a few years until James was 10, before returning to the United States. I vaguely remember being in Kowloon, Hong told SCMP. It's very memorable in the sense that I wasn't involved in any violent situations or fights, he said. It was a different story once we returned to America.
When James started acting, Asian Americans were ground zero and heavily typecast in gimmicky roles to make people laugh, he said.
Before Brad, there was Jonny, so where is Angelina Jolie's first husband now?
Before Brad, there was Jonny, so where is Angelina Jolie's first husband now?
Why is James Hong most famous?
Hong has been acting for over seven decades and got his first roles in the 1950s. Since then, he has starred in Big problem in Little China, Blade Runner, Chinese district, Waynes World 2 And Seinfeld, among others. Newer versions include Everything everywhere at the same time, Wendell and SauvageDisney Turning Red, Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiAnd If Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.
He is an advocate for Asian representation in cinema
Hong has been a spokesperson for Asian American representation for decades.
12 Pairs of Famous People You Didn't Know Were Related
12 Pairs of Famous People You Didn't Know Were Related
He has been married since 1977
Hong married his wife Susan in 1977 and they have since welcomed three daughters, according to The Guardian.
He also has eight grandchildren, according to the same source.
Can James Hong speak Chinese?
Hong speaks English, Cantonese and some Mandarin, which he unexpectedly uttered on the set of Everything everywhere at the same time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/entertainment/article/3253898/meet-james-hong-who-has-over-600-hollywood-acting-credits-95-year-old-was-born-us-hong-kong-parents
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet James Hong, who has over 600 Hollywood acting credits: the 95-year-old was born in the United States to Hong Kong parents and has starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Kung Fu Panda, among others.
- Lord Botham and discrimination in cricket
- Pokes heads to San Diego for the Lamkin Invitational Monday and Tuesday
- Row breaks out over former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's letter to IMF regarding election audit
- Popular Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu, is dead
- Google removes Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, and 99 Acres from Play Store due to the following reasons:
- The international protest over the Israel-Hamas war calls for an immediate ceasefire
- Hundreds of people reported feeling a wave of earthquakes overnight
- I can't believe it but there is no other choice, the AMIN national team is still taking allegations of electoral cheating to the Constitutional Court
- New York fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102 | Entertainment
- Huskers travel west for Quad Meet – University of Nebraska
- Dua Lipa sinks into Versace in a fishtail dress at the 2024 Brit Awards