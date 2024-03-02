Why is Hollywood so silent on Israel and Gaza? Irish weather

The most absurd criticism leveled at the Oscars, an institution that attracts many legitimate criticisms, is that the ceremony has become a forum for dissent. Last year, Goldie Hawn suggested they had become politicized. Someone is always denouncing the so-called orgy of propaganda while praising a distant era when stars would not dream of tackling sensitive subjects.

The argument seems particularly hollow this awards season. As we passed the Golden Globes, moved on to the Baftas and from there to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the winners and spectators on the red carpet were, with a few exceptions, notably silent on the continuing conflict in Gaza. The most controversial issue of the era didn't really disrupt structured backslapping.

Compare that with Vanessa Redgraves' famous (famous, if you will) Zionist Thugs acceptance speech at the 1978 Academy Awards. Months of controversy followed her win in the Best Supporting Actress category for Fred's Julia Zinneman. A pillar of the now-defunct Revolutionary Workers' Party, Redgrave had recently produced and narrated a documentary called The Palestinian, which some considered favorable to the Palestine Liberation Organization. On the day of the ceremony, members of the Jewish Defense League burned her in effigy while counter-protesters waved the Palestinian flag.

Howard Koch, president of the academy, urged her to just say thank you if she won, but that wasn't Redgrave's way. She wrapped the controversial phrase in articulate arguments for tolerance and her character in Julia Resisted the Nazis in the run-up to World War II, with a particular emphasis on resisting anti-Semitism.

At the word thugs, the audience makes a noise somewhere between a groan and a massive (for once the cliché is appropriate) audible inhale.

The central sentence nevertheless aroused indignation: I think you should be very proud to have stood your ground these last few weeks and to have refused to be intimidated by the threats of a small group of Zionist thugs whose behavior is an insult to stature. Jews from all over the world and their great and heroic fight against fascism and oppression.

The answer is revealing. At the word thugs, the audience makes a noise somewhere between a groan and a massive (for once the cliché is appropriate) audible inhale. The boos begin as this happens only twenty years after the Hollywood anti-communist witch hunt. Remember that she draws parallels with the activities of Joseph McCarthy and Richard Nixon. Later, Paddy Chayefsky, winning Best Screenplay for Network, berated Miss Redgrave from the podium. Koch remembers sitting ignored at the party with only two bodyguards for company.

Whatever happens at next weekend's Oscars, there's little chance that such intransigent language will be aired. The word Zionist is considerably more loaded today than it was in 1978. No one is likely to risk something as extreme as thugs.

Will anyone say something? Sacheen Littlefeather, replacing Marlon Brando in 1972, protested the treatment of Native Americans. Richard Gere argued for Tibet during his presentation in 1993. Michael Moore rebuked the fictional presidency of George W. Bush in 2003. And so on. Yet in the current awards race, there has been virtually no murmuring (on either side) on the issue that has dominated the news since October.

The Golden Globes delivered last year by Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine, took place without any mention. The Screen Actors Guild ceremony also took place peacefully. At the Baftas, James Wilson, producer of The Zone of Interest, a harrowing Holocaust drama, found space to make a balanced appeal for peace. We should care about innocent people killed in Gaza or Yemen, the same way we think about innocent people killed in Mariupol or Israel, he said. That was about it.

At the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, held in a beachside tent, luminaries were forced to acknowledge the conflict when a protester delivered a pre-recorded message supporting the Palestinians just outside. I don't know what they are saying, commented Babak Jalali, winner of the John Cassavetes Prize. But whatever they say is probably much more important than what I'm about to say.

Speaking on the Little Gold Men podcast, journalist Richard Lawson said the protest had done its job. It made everyone there and those watching at home realize the stark juxtaposition of what is happening in Gaza and at a fancy awards ceremony, he said.

As early as the first week of January, Brooks Barnes in the New York Times reported that publicists and agents had advised their celebrity clients not to say anything about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Things were different at the Berlin Film Festival, where a political uproar greeted speeches in support of Palestine during the closing ceremony. In a bizarre coda, Federal Culture Minister Claudia Roth, criticized for her applause, was forced to clarify that her applause was directed at the Jewish Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham. And probably no one else.

So what's happening on the gong trail? Why has Hollywood remained so silent? Well, the awards themselves are a factor. As early as the first week of January, Brooks Barnes, in a New York Times article, reported that publicists and agents had advised their celebrity clients not to say anything about the war between Israel and Hamas. The fear was that one poorly chosen word could torpedo their Oscar hopes.

The famous liberal consensus does not quite apply here. You can only count on a small part of the Hollywood community bristling if you attack Donald Trump. The same goes for support for Ukraine. But the current conflict is causing more divisions. And of course, some people have, rightly, always preferred to keep their beliefs to themselves.

The vote is now closed. Nothing said next Sunday evening will deprive anyone of their reward. We could yet witness the most politically heated ceremony in decades. But I wouldn't count on that. Such is the depth of feeling on this issue that almost any expression can inflame public anger. Perhaps even the slight reflections of this column.