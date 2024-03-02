ASUN Conference Entertainment Guide: A Tour of Member Universities and Their Dynamic Venues





Follow @ASUNSports ATLANTE-Welcome to the ultimate entertainment guide to the Atlantic Sun Conference, covering the diverse regions of its member institutions. From the historic charm of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the sunny shores near Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, this guide offers fans and supporters a window into the myriad of cultural and entertainment options near every ASUN university. Whether you follow your team on the road or simply explore these regions, there is no shortage of memorable experiences. TicketSmarter is excited to extend a special 5% discount with code APARTMENT 5 to Atlantic Sun Conference fans. This offer provides access to a vast selection of more than 125,000 concerts, sporting events, musicals and plays in the various cities and towns that host ASUN institutions. To take advantage of this discount, browse the links provided, use the code APARTMENT 5 at checkout and immerse yourself in the vibrant entertainment scenes at ASUN venues. Exploring ASUN Schools and Their Vibrant Regions Austin Peay State University (Clarksville, Tennessee): Discover Clarksville's thriving arts scene, including live music at the Downtown Commons and performances at the Roxy Regional Theater. Enjoy minor league baseball with the Clarksville Coyotes. Bellarmine University (Louisville, KY): Louisville's rich culture includes the Kentucky Derby Festival, concerts at the KFC Yum! Center and theater at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Kentucky Derby Tickets are a must-see if you can attend the Triple Crown event. University of Central Arkansas (Conway, AR): Conway offers local festivals and events at Simon Park, with Little Rock's Verizon Arena hosting concerts and major sporting events nearby. Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, KY): Enjoy performances at the EKU Center for the Arts, with Lexington's Rupp Arena and the annual Red, White & Boom music festival just a short drive away. Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers, FL): Sunny Fort Myers is perfect for the Fort Myers Beach Film Festival and games at JetBlue Park, the university's spring training stadium. Boston Red Sox. Explore the vibrant art scene at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. Jacksonville University (Jacksonville, FL): Diverse entertainment in Jacksonville includes NFL games with Jaguars Tickets at TIAA Bank Field, concerts at Dailys Place and the Jacksonville Jazz Festival. Kennesaw State University (Kennesaw, Georgia): Near Atlanta, Kennesaw offers access to MLB games with Braves Tickets at Truist Park, diverse music at the Coca-Cola Roxy, and cultural events in metro Atlanta. If you prefer the NFL, check out the Atlanta Falcons. If the NBA is more your speed, take your Hawks Tickets and head to State Farm Arena. Lipscomb University (Nashville, TN): Nashville's music scene is legendary, with performances at the Grand Ole Opry, NFL games featuring Titans Tickets at Nissan Stadium and the CMAMusic Festival. For great NHL action, check out the Nashville Predators. University of North Alabama (Florence, AL): Explore Florence's local music scene and cultural events, with the WC Handy Music Festival celebrating the city's musical heritage. University of North Florida (Jacksonville, FL): Share Jacksonville's entertainment offerings, from the cultural richness of the Cummer Museum and Gardens to sporting events and live performances

Citywide. Queens University of Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina): Charlotte's vibrant scene includes NBA games with Hornets Tickets at the Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Film Festival and live performances at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Stetson University (DeLand, FL): DeLand's Athens Theater and DeLand Fall Arts Festival offer cultural touchstones, along with Daytona Beach Theater NASCAR Cup Nearby events for car racing enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the ASUN conference experience The Atlantic Sun Conference not only showcases high-level collegiate athletics, but also serves as a gateway to the diverse cultural, sports and entertainment experiences of its regions. From the bustling streets of Nashville and Charlotte to the historic ambiance of Clarksville and Richmond, each ASUN campus acts as a beacon for academic pursuits, athletic enthusiasm, and engagement in the rich lifestyles and opportunities their localities. Use code ASUN5 at checkout to take advantage of these dynamic regional offers and support your team in style. About the Atlantic Sun Conference ASUN, a member of the NCAA Division I Conference, counts among its members institutions that share visionary leadership, bold ambition and creative innovation. As an agile and adaptive conference that is not afraid to lead the national path for better service to our student-athletes, teams and institutions, ASUN has a proud history of firsts, national academic and athletic achievements, and a conference culture that works with its four ASUN beams. Students first! Increase. Connect. Impact. #ASUNBuilt by Austin Peay (Clarksville, Tenn.), Bellarmine (Louisville, Ky.), Central Arkansas (Conway, Ark.), EKU (Richmond, Ky.), FGCU (Fort Myers, Fla.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Lipscomb ( Nashville, Tennessee), North Alabama (Florence, Alabama), North Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), Queens (Charlotte, North Carolina), Stetson (DeLand, Florida), and West Georgia (Carrollton, Georgia.) .

