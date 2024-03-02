The two main acting races this season have kept us on our toes, with the two main contenders trading reviews and industry wins throughout the season and all among the high-profile nominees for Best Picture.

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction) won the Spirit Award for his leading performance last weekend, the only Oscar nominee among ten. The male duo of the Netflix biopic, Bradley Cooper in Maestro and Colman Domingo in Rustin, managed a spot with the four main frontrunners and while Domingo's first nomination was far from guaranteed, Cooper was an early favorite here with the very classic combination of playing a real person and doing it under layers of makeup. It worked so often that we almost missed it, and that's kind of what happened with Cooper, whose first footage from his self-directed film was released nearly two years ago – even before last year's Actor/Makeup winner – and he was named favorite on the spot. But time eroded Cooper's chances and, although the film was well received, there was, and remains, an excessive level of negative reaction towards Cooper himself – and perhaps nature too indulgent of the film – from which he could not escape. It was a very specific form of hatred that was directed at him. People wanting Oscars are a big part of the awards process. There are few who can and have gotten away with it without worrying about it. Voters like to see that you want it because they are giving that's up to you. Cooper checked all the boxes, including being massively behind with 12 nominations and no wins. It's almost as if he did it Also a lot going for him and even though he managed to get all the nominations he needed as a performer (he's also nominated for Original Screenplay and Best Picture as a producer for Maestro) at no time, once the season really gets underway, would he find himself above third place at best. He certainly didn't do himself any favors by providing the media with blunt, out-of-context interviews about not loving his daughter right away when she was born or having the ghost of Leonard Bernstein inside him. Sometimes enough is enough and for Cooper it was.

But even without the obstacles Cooper himself had placed in his path, two men dominated the critics' awards and never let up.

Paul Giamatti is a respected veteran of over two decades and if you were there in 2004 when his Best Actor award was snubbed for the Alexander Payne film Next to happened (something I predicted that year), you know there was that underlying factor to reward it. The Oscars and SAG reversed course the following year, when he earned an Oscar nomination in the supporting actor category for Cinderella Man And won the SAG for this. But that was 20 years ago and while he's had success at the Emmys and SAG for his television work, he's never really been in the running for the Oscars until now, Barney's version Golden Globe win aside (sorry Huge liar Fans). So, in a sense, Giamatti felt under-rewarded and “owed” more than the truth actually says. For Leftovers, also by Payne, returned to the Best Actor category after his two-decade-old snub and gobbled up more than a dozen critical wins — including Critics Choice — and another Golden Globe. But is it enough to push it above the BAFTA and SAG winner? In short, no.

Not only is Cillian Murphy the lead role in Oppenheimer (insert Beanie Feldstein gif) he's in almost every frame of the movie. He is the movie. He ran alongside Giamatti with critical wins, then overtook him in January as the televised awards shows began. Shy and ungregarious about awards season, Murphy has essentially been the anti-Bradley Cooper in that sense; subtle in both performance and personality and who, in the end, shines for the voters. He triumphed at the BAFTAs, becoming the first Irish actor to win Best Actor there in the group's 77 years of existence (!!!), then cleared a seemingly even bigger hurdle, overtaking Giamatti at SAG.

Since the first year of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (1994), 16 actors have won the Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA and of those 16, 15 of them have won the Oscar. The outlier, of course, is Russell Crowe in the Best Picture winner. A beautiful spirit (2001), who had just won the previous year for Gladiator. But between his phone-throwing antics at the BAFTAs and the groundswell of support for Denzel Washington to win his first main Oscar and pair it with Halle Berry becoming the first black Best Actress winner, the cards were dealt.

There's a sort of Mandela effect, I think, with best actor and best film. While the two were very closely linked for almost 80 years of Oscar winning, since the Best Picture extension in 2009, it has only happened twice – Colin Firth in 2010. The king's speech and the following year with Jean Dujardin in 2011 The artist. In this new era, the stars must align in a very particular way and this year, that is most likely the case.

Is there a chance Murphy will lose? Yes of course. But the chances are close to zero.

Here are my final predictions for the 2024 Academy Award for Best Actor.

1. Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (BAFTACAC,GG, SUGS 2. Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers (BAFTA,DPA,GGsubsidence) 3. Bradley Cooper in Maestro (BAFTA, CCA, GG, SAG) 4. Jeffrey Wright in American fiction (CCA, GG, SAG) 5. Colman Domingo in Rustin (BAFTA, CCA, GG, SAG)