Statement from the City of West Hollywood Regarding Whistleblower Allegations

In recent weeks, the West Hollywood community and City of West Hollywood staff, appointed officials and City Council members have been aware of a series of messages on WEHOonline from an individual claiming to be a drug-thrower. alert from city hall.

Recently, this individual came forward to city management to indicate that this was in fact the person communicating with WEHOonline and WEHOonline also reported that the individual also revealed their identity in the online post .

The content and tone of posts on WEHOonline have sparked a wave of comments that cast a negative light on the City and the posts themselves contain myriad speculative information and a range of accusations about workplace culture and City employees.

WEHOonline contacted city leadership this week to give the city an opportunity to provide this statement. The City appreciates the opportunity to act in response in this public forum.

Regarding this topic, City Manager David Wilson provided an overview to all City staff and City Council on Thursday, February 29 to communicate the City's next steps. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, this information, as follows, is also provided to the community.

With the identity of the person making the allegations now known to City management, further investigation can be conducted into all allegations made in online posts, as well as any related activity. This will be initiated by the City Attorney's Office, which will hire an independent third-party investigator to conduct the process. The investigation will include interviews with everyone involved to ensure accountability for any alleged misconduct within the organization.

Although whistleblowers play a vital role in upholding transparency and accountability, often risking their careers to reveal truths that can lead to meaningful institutional reforms and justice, it is important to emphasize that they There are multiple City processes and points of contact available to all employees to file a complaint. complaints for investigation, as well as a free and external mediation service. The City's intention is always to encourage open dialogue, but creating a public discourse may have detrimental effects on many of the organization's employees, particularly when personal and professional information has been shared with WEHOonline , rather than through the city or city human resources director. mediator, who is qualified to accept sensitive information as part of the complaints process.

Regarding the professionalism of the City as an organization, confidentiality is required in matters involving individual employees, as it not only protects the privacy and rights of those involved, but also ensures fair and impartial treatment throughout any investigative or disciplinary process. Publicly speculating on personnel matters can potentially compromise the integrity of such procedures and expose the City to legal liability. Nonetheless, the allegations and concerns expressed in these messages deserve attention. The City takes all allegations of misconduct or unethical behavior seriously, and appropriate action is taken to address them.

in accordance with established policies and procedures. The City's commitment to maintaining a supportive, respectful work environment free of discrimination and harassment remains unwavering. Violation of City codes, abuse of authority and intimidation are not acceptable, nor are personal attacks on other employees, sharing inaccurate information or efforts to undermine important work and the reputation of the City.

It is important to note that while the community currently expects the City to provide an additional level of detail to the public about specific allegations or staff members, it is the City's responsibility to protect privacy of each staff member while the City conducts an investigation. process. Publisher WEHOonlines told city management that the publication would like to mark this moment as an end point in publishing the whistleblowers' allegations. To this end, the City agrees and considers that transparent and factual information resulting from an investigation is the best way for the City to hold itself accountable to the community.

The City of West Hollywood owes much of its success to the dedication and hard work of its dedicated city staff and deeply appreciates the support and commitment of its community members, who make West Hollywood the extraordinary place it is. East. The City achieves remarkable results when we support each other and our employees' success while continuing to focus on providing excellent service to our community.