'Shayda' Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Talks to His Persian Hollywood Agent

My Rep and Me is a recurring Culture Shift feature in which reps and clients from the same historically marginalized background sit down to discuss the chemistry and business benefits of their special connection, to highlight the importance and benefits of diverse representation.

UTA partner Keya Khayatian and actress and filmmaker Zar Amir Ebrahimi are both originally from Iran but left the country under somewhat traumatic circumstances: Khayatian as a child with his parents fleeing the Islamic Revolution and Ebrahimi in 2008 when she clashed with the conservative regime and was blacklisted. and imprisonment. Now based in France, the latter has rebuilt her career and in 2022 became the first Iranian performer to win the best actress award at Cannes with her role as a journalist investigating a serial killer targeting sex workers in 2022 . Holy Spider.

It was at the Sundance 2023 premiere of Ebrahimi's latest film, The thingin which she plays an immigrant mother in Australia determined to escape her abusive marriage, whom she eventually met Khayatian, whose roster already included successful Persian clients including director Asghar Farhadi, author Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) And SuccessionThis is Arian Moayed.

As The thing opens this weekend courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics, Khayatian and Ebrahimi spoke about the mutual benefits they derive from their working relationship, the small but growing Persian community in the film industry, and the urgent to create art and tell stories that speak to the perilous conditions women face. in their homeland.

How did you come to work together?

Khayatien: We met at a party for The thing at Sundance [in 2023]. I represent Noora Niasari, who wrote and directed The thingand I've been a fan of Zar since I saw Holy Spider and was aware of his work and his career.

Ebrahimi: The same thing for me. Keya, particularly because of his Persian origins, is very well known in the community. And Noora, even before Sundance, was always like, “You have to meet Keya. He's a wonderful person, a wonderful agent. I also knew Keya through him and UTA representing Marjane Satrapi and Asghar Farhadi. From the first second we met, I felt like we had known each other for a very long time. This perhaps comes from our Persian origin.

Khayatien: We had to dance together that night. For the first time at Sundance, they had Persian music at the afterparty The thing and my brother, my mother, my nephew and my sister-in-law were all there with me, and Noora and her mother were there, and Zar was there, and we all got to dance the Iranian way at this big celebration for the opening night of The thing at the Sundance Film Festival.

Ebrahimi: It was a family feeling.

Was it common to meet Persian colleagues in the industry when you arrived?

Khayatien: I've been at UTA for about 28 years, and when I started in Hollywood, I was one of the only Iranians. When you're the only person in a field, you really want to find others that you can connect with who have a similar background, because you can't help but feel like an outsider sometimes. I remember, as a child, seeing someone like Firooz Zahedi whose photographs were in Vanity Fair and thinking, “Oh wow, he’s Iranian and he works in entertainment.” » So having people that I could look up to when I started was very [important].

Ebrahimi: When I arrived in France, no one was there to help me. My best friend now, Golshifteh [Farahani], arrived six months after me. Even with his Hollywood project [Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies opposite Leonardo DiCaprio], she had this feeling of being alone. We needed each other; we had to hold hands and move on [from Iran] together.

Zar, what does having a representative who understands your cultural background mean for your career?

Ebrahimi: What I share with Keya is very different from what I share with Laurent Grégoire or Georg [Georgi], my French and German agents. It's good to have their outside perspective, and I really appreciate it because they sometimes see things that I don't see. But Keya, from the very beginning, from the first discussion we had at that Sundance party, when I told her my story and the film I'm going to make about it. [Honor of Persia] — I just felt like he had everything. I didn't really need to explain much. It's a very tough industry and there are times when you think you're doing all this for nothing, and no one sees you or understands you. Even though they say they do it and they try, in the end, they don't. I feel so lucky to have this team around me, and Keya is like the last piece of the puzzle. Since we have been working together, he has brought me this hope that we can go further in my career, because maybe he understands better than others.

Khayatien: We work as a team at UTA, and [Ebrahimi’s team includes] Billy Lazarus, Houston Costa and Jessica Kantor [in the independent film group]who by the way is also Iranian.

Keya, what do you get from working with clients that you personally resonate with?

Khayatien: Really strong women have always populated my life, starting with my mother and notably many artists that I represent, like Zar, Noora and Marjane. Particularly given the women's movement in Iran, I am convinced that what Zar brings is something we really need to hear now. [I’m gratified to help share] the beauty of people and culture. It's like when people eat Persian food for the first time and are impressed by it. So many people have seen Persepolis and noticed the cultural impact of this book; it’s taught in schools. Additionally, as a gay man, I have seen this happen to clients I represent like Ron Nyswaner, who wrote Philadelphia – it was such an incredible moment for culture to open its eyes to gay people – and Travel companions, which also had a huge impact on things culturally last year. This is what I gain personally: seeing people's eyes truly open to a broader perception of the diversity around us.

Speaking about the political conditions faced by women in or from Iran, how does your more intimate knowledge of this type of cultural situation help guide a client like Zar?

Ebrahimi: Excellent question.

Khayatien: I have clients who have done projects that could put their families and loved ones at risk and are personally risky propositions, but I think artists take risks, and Zar is certainly a true artist in that Sens. I inform my clients of all the different elements that can come into play in a project from start to release and advise them on all the elements to consider at each stage, but it is always their decision. The joy I get comes from seeing someone make a decision, being proud of it, and seeing it turn out the right way. At the same time, my job as an agent is also to be there if problems arise, to protect my clients and to make sure they know that I am there to do whatever I can to help them whatever. let it happen.

How have you seen the Persian community within the industry change or grow?

Ebrahimi: It's very small, but after all this pressure [in Iran], especially in the last year, I have the impression that more and more people, at least from cinema, are moving to Europe or the United States. I have a lot of friends in the industry who are over 40 years old. Sometimes you think it's too late to change homes and countries and start another life from scratch, but I think we somehow inspire them. I have often heard people from different cultures and nations, not just Iranians, say that my award at Cannes inspired them. They just thought, “You can do this.” » When I see Keya, where he is today in his career, it gives me this hope that I can also move forward.

Khayatien: During my career, I had the chance to meet artists like Zar, like Marjane. I remember being in Cannes and reading Persepolis comics, seeing a poster for Persepolis then finding out that Kathy Kennedy was actually producing an animated film based on it. [Celluloid Dreams founder] Hengameh Panahi, who died last year, was the sales agent for this film and was Iranian, and I suddenly felt: “There are artists who share my background and who are emerging. » Persepolis won a jury prize, and Zar when she was in Cannes for Holy Spider won an award, and so to be able to see a culture whose cinema is celebrated outside of your own country and to see artists emerging from that medium is really very special.

I am co-president with Alma Har'el of the MENA & WANA alliance at [film] Academy. In fact, we are the alliance with the most members, neither in Los Angeles nor in the United States. So it's a small group, but it's growing. I was very happy that Zar was able to come to the new member reception in London, and because I am involved in the MENA & WANA alliance, Dilcia [Barrera]who runs the international [members relations] at the Academy, I was very happy to meet her and create connectivity where there may not have been any before. I am also very grateful to all allies; there are many executives who are not from this culture but who are genuinely interested and recognize the talent. These are people who have mentored me in my career, people I can now mentor or peers who have known me and who no longer have certain misconceptions about Iranian culture. Yes, there is a lot of work to do, but we are able to do it.

