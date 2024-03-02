Quebec radio and television host Paul Houde has died at 69





MONTREAL Quebec actor, television and radio host Paul Houde died suddenly Saturday morning following complications following surgery, his family announced on social networks. He was 69 years old. “It is with broken hearts that we must announce the death of our beloved Paul,” his wife, Francine Audette, wrote on Facebook Saturday afternoon, noting that he had recently undergone a major operation to remove a mass of his brain. “We immediately sense the deep affection you all had for Paul, and we are touched by it,” she wrote, asking for privacy for her family. “Thanks in advance for your thoughts on Paul and us.” Houde, affectionately nicknamed “the morning man” in Quebec, has had a prolific career on the provincial media scene, notably as a radio host at CKAC and 98.5 FM. He also appeared in the beloved comedy film series “The Boys” in which he played the character Fern, an erudite goalie who can recite the minute details of professional players' statistics. Houde abruptly left his last position on the radio, that of host of the show “Le Club du Matin” on BPM Sports, last October. Tributes and reactions to his death poured in on social media on Saturday from his fans, collaborators and employers. BPM Sports called him a “great man of the trade”. Charles Perreault, CEO of Quebec sports television network RDS, said in a statement posted online that the province had lost “an extraordinarily charismatic communicator, whose passion and knowledge of sport earned him the admiration and respect of all the Quebecois “. On X, formerly Twitter, the Montreal Canadiens called Houde a “man of exceptional quality” and a “monument in the Quebec media landscape.” The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, highlighted his public and private kindness, as well as his memorable humor. “It was always a pleasure to do an interview with him,” Legault wrote in an article on X. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Houde's death “tragic” and a “tremendous loss.” Trudeau highlighted what he called Houde's “incredible wisdom, infinite talents and genuine kindness.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024. With files from Caroline Chatelard in Montreal. Thomas MacDonald, The Canadian Press

