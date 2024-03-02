Massive Study Reveals What People Really Believe About Hollywood's Treatment of Faith





A newinvestigationExploring opinions on faith in entertainment revealed a widely held global belief that Hollywood needs to do a better job of accurately portraying faith and religion. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start The extensive Global Faith and Entertainment study, conducted by HarrisX in partnership with the Faith and Media Initiative, surveyed nearly 10,000 entertainment consumers across 11 countries, producing comprehensive results that provide insight into how the masses view this important issue . The vast majority of Americans who consume entertainment (69%) believe that television and movies perpetuate religious stereotypes, a study finds.the results. Meanwhile, 68% of global viewers would like to see diverse religious depictions in film and television. And perhaps most interestingly, a majority of consumers believe that religious identity is the most underrepresented and sensationalized identity covered in entertainment. Many people don't see their faith represented on the big and small screens as often as they see sexual orientation, race, and gender, and feel that it is often presented in stereotypical ways when it ends up emerge. The samestronger majorityof international consumers (80%) believe it is important that entertainment venues take steps to improve depictions of religious experience to improve their accuracy. Frank Patterson, CEO of Trilith Studios, a Hollywood production house in Fayette County, Ga., said the findings highlight the important role Hollywood plays in shaping perceptions. Findings from the Global Faith and Entertainment Study highlight the important responsibility we have in Hollywood to authentically represent faith and spirituality in our productions, Pattersonsaidin a report. This represents an opportunity to bridge cultural divides, challenge stereotypes, and tell stories that reflect the diverse spiritual experiences of our global audience. He continued: “It’s not just about representation; it’s about making a positive impact on society through the stories we choose to tell. Consumers agreed that three steps can be taken to help improve depictions of faith, including: hiring writers and talent who share the faith of the characters depicted, hiring experts to help frame those depictions, and writing religious characters and more diverse storylines in the mix. Learn more about the resultshere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/massive-study-unveils-what-people-really-believe-about-how-hollywood-treats-faith The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos