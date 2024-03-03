Former NBA player and actor gets 90 years to life in prison for violent sexual assault





HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 14: Actor/basketball player Rashid Byrd attends VIBE: Reggae On The Roof's Sexiest Valentine's Day Party at Millionaire's Mansion on February 14, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)

(KTLA) A former NBA player and actor was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in prison for a series of violent sexual assaults, some of which occurred in Los Angeles County, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, their investigation into Rashid Byrd began in 2019 after a victim came forward to report that she had been sexually assaulted.

During their investigation, detectives learned [that] In 2010, Byrd was convicted of sexual assault involving another victim, the LAPD said in a statement. Detectives also discovered that Byrd had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington state in 2005. Meteorological Spring vs. Real Spring: What's the Difference?

Byrd's victims told investigators he was initially charming before forcing them to engage in various sexual acts. He started out as a charmer, showcasing his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly escalated into rape and violence, said Detective Dara Brown, who served as the lead investigator. affair. Actor/former NBA player Rashid Byrd arrives at the Planet Funks Fashion Week Kickoff Party at Kress on October 10, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images) The former NBA player, who also had several stints in Europe in addition to acting in Semi-Pro and Bring Your A Game, was arrested in September 2020 by LAPD detectives for sexual assault. His bail was set at $4,150,000 and he has remained in custody since his arrest, law enforcement said. The 39-year-old man was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 90 years to life in prison for the violent sexual assaults that occurred Friday in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties. Intruders break into Clippers' new arena, post video on TikTok

The Los Angeles Police Department is grateful to the courageous women who came forward to tell their stories, Detective Brown said. Although this investigation has been going on for years, we are grateful that Byrd is no longer on the streets. Efforts have been made to locate all of Byrds' victims, Detective Brown said, adding that anyone with more information about her crimes is asked to contact her by email at [email protected] or by calling ( 213) 486-6840. After hours and on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/national/former-nba-player-actor-gets-90-years-to-life-in-california-prison-for-violent-sexual-assaults/amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos