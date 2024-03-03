After the failure of “Babylon”, Damien Chazelle assesses the prospects of the next project





In Hollywood, they say your worth depends on your last credit. Damien Chazelle reflects on what this means to him after his big-budget film's box office failure Babylon with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva. Made for $80 million before marketing costs, the Paramount Pictures film opened to a disastrous $3.6 million before peaking at $15.3 million domestically. With international receipts, it finished at $63.4 million worldwide. “Of course, in financial terms, Babylon didn't work at all,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker told Ben Mankiewicz during an interview on his podcast, Talking pictures. “You try not to let it affect what you do creatively, but, on some level, it can't help but affect it. But maybe it's okay? I have [a] Very divided opinion on this subject. Who knows? Maybe I won't be able to make this one. I have no idea. We'll have to wait and see. Chazelle became one of Hollywood's hottest auteurs following the breakout success of his 2014 film. Whiplash with JK Simmons and Miles Teller. It won three Academy Awards including one for Simmons for Best Supporting Actor, one for Tom Cross for editing and for Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley for sound mixing. He continued with that of 2016 La La Land with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The musical won six Academy Awards, including one for Stone for Best Actress and one for Chazelle for Best Director. He followed it up with another Gosling starrer First man, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. And came Babylonwho has divided critics and audiences and has the recipes to prove it. “I stuck my head in the sand,” Chazelle continued to Mankiewicz when asked about his current status in Hollywood. “I've been pretty busy writing. I'll get a real taste of how he's changed or not changed once I finish this script and try to direct it. I am in a sort of worry, but I have no illusions. I will not have a budget of Babylon size anytime soon or at least not for the next one. The filmmaker didn't give details about the script he's working on, but he did open up about a few other topics, including Whiplash made to films that make him cry. The full podcast episode is below. March 1, 3:19 p.m.: Updated to correct Chazelle's Oscar credits.

