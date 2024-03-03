Dave Bautista conquered the WWE, he is now living his Hollywood dreams

On screen, he's the center of attention, a hulking mass with a bodybuilder's physique and an air of cool mystique surrounding him. He can play quiet and brooding or loud and boisterous, and either way, it's hard to take your eyes off what he's doing when the camera rolls.

But off-screen, Dave Bautista says he's modest and even a little shy, and he says it's been a long road to learning to accept himself and feel at home in his own (strongly ingrained) skin.

“There was a time in my life, around my 40s, where I just felt uncomfortable,” Bautista said, speaking on the phone earlier this month from the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. He's sheepish enough that even saying the name of the hotel out loud elicits a slightly embarrassed laugh from the star.

But he earned his right to be there, as well as his status as a professional wrestler-turned-actor of the thinking man's choice. Over the past decade, he has amassed an impressive track record of roles, working with directors such as Sam Mendes (2015's James Bond adventure “Spectre”), Zack Snyder (“Army of the Dead”), M. Night Shyamalan (“Knock at the Cabin”) and Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”).

He's also played Drax the Destroyer in three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films (as well as two “Avengers” titles), and this weekend he's on screen, alongside apparently a third of Hollywood , in the hit film. while waiting for “Dune: Part Two”. This is his third duet with A-list director Denis Villeneuve, to whom he credits with elevating his acting skills as well as his ambitions.

“I originally started becoming an actor because I realized what a bad actor I was,” says Bautista, who turned 55 last month.

He got into it after a stint in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he wrestled under the name Batista, “The Animal”, starting in 2002. He collected 10 championship titles during his time in WWE , but he still had a way to go before transitioning into the ring. achievements to success on the big screen.

Early in his acting career, he was still struggling when he appeared in a film “strictly as a favor for a friend,” he says, and the experience left such a bad taste in his mouth that he must have deleted it.

“I went in there and made this movie and I thought it was going to be easy, and while I was doing it I was mortified at how bad I was,” he says, without citing the name of the production. “I was embarrassed, I was embarrassed, and I left that movie so dissatisfied that I wanted to prove to myself that I could be better.”

This was the beginning of a long journey for Bautista, which continues to this day.

Difficult beginnings

Bautista grew up poor in a tough neighborhood in Washington, D.C. and had to fight to stay out of trouble, a fight he didn't always win. He stole cars as a teenager and lived alone at 17, eventually finding work as a bouncer at a nightclub, where trouble found him: he got a year's probation after an incident in the club led him to be tried for assault and battery. , which marked the end of his bouncing days.

At the time, Hollywood was a whole other world, several planes away from his, but he was always captivated by cinema. “I remember watching doubles and triples of movies, and sitting in front of movies all day,” he says of his childhood fascination with cinema. He remembers seeing Disney films such as “The Rescuers” and “The Love Bug” on the big screen, as well as “Jaws.” In 1977, “Star Wars changed my life,” he says.

He had no path to cinema apart from being a spectator. He found himself drawn to bodybuilding, where he strengthened and toned his 6-foot-4 body, which eventually led to wrestling, where he learned the art of storytelling, albeit via body slams and suplexes. “Pro wrestling is really a physical form of storytelling,” says Bautista, who weighed 290 pounds in his wrestling days. “I talk about ‘theatre of violence’ and I wanted to transpose that into this profession that I love and which has obsessed me since I was a child.”

Although he was able to perform in front of thousands in the ring in 2007 at WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit, he fought the Undertaker in front of a crowd of more than 80,000 fans outside the ring, he was shy and insecure, and he suffered from social anxiety.

“I grew up being an introverted person, quite shy, and for a long time I wasn't taught that it was okay to be awkward and uncomfortable, because everyone expected that. for me to be that cool guy that I was on TV,” he said. said. Even doing press and interviews was a daunting task for him.

In WWE, he was surrounded by big personalities and over-the-top characters, including guys like Ric Flair, who can turn on world-class charm with just a snap of his fingers. “I always envied people who were very outgoing, who were the life of the party, who got attention,” Bautista says. But try as he might, he just wasn't that guy, and eventually he accepted that he wasn't the superstar, a 1,000-watt spotlight in the center of every room.

This only came with age. “I started to feel comfortable with myself,” he says. “I learned how to turn my flaws into strengths, and I learned how to make that work for me. And I realized that they weren't flaws, it's just who I am. This may not be everyone's norm, but I've found over the years that many people feel the same way. I'm always pleasantly surprised to find that many people share the same anxieties as me .

That's also true of some big-name actors he's met, he says. And as he learns to accept himself, Bautista says the more he relaxes in life and in his work, the more positive the results.

“I'm a very self-aware actor, but as I let my guard down, I feel like my performance gets better and better, and the more comfortable I am, the better my performance will be. performance,” he said. “That’s something I had to learn about myself.”

Find yourself

When he decided to fully pursue acting in 2010, Bautista left WWE to pursue his goal. (He closed the door but never slammed it; he returned to WWE for stints in 2014 and 2019.)

Although he landed roles in films like RZA's “The Man with the Iron Fists” (2012) and “Pitch Black” “Riddick” (2013), he wasn't sure how far he could pursue his career as an actor, and his bank account was drying up quickly. That's when he got his break in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which “completely changed my life,” Bautista says.

The role of Drax, the jerk monster of the “Guardians” franchise, showed that he was more than just muscle, he also had quick comedic timing and a dry wit. He received praise for his performance, and then took full advantage of the opportunities it afforded him, embarking on what he calls a “motivated” mission to seek out “deeper and more meaningful” roles, and showing himself “very picky and demanding” about the directors he worked with.

One of the filmmakers he sought out was Villeneuve, the French-Canadian filmmaker who, with Christopher Nolan, was becoming Hollywood's benchmark for cerebral blockbusters.

Villeneuve was then working on “Blade Runner 2049” and producers liked Bautista for the role of Sapper Morton, a replicant living in exile outside Los Angeles. (They were fans of his work in WWE.) Bautista was “crushed,” he says, when Villeneuve told him he had absolutely nothing to do with the character, but he took off anyway to Los Angeles to meet the director, and they talked about everything. except the part.

During this time, producers still had confidence in him and he completed makeup, costume and screen tests for the role. Eventually, after the test, Villeneuve was won over and given the role, and it was working with Villeneuve on “Blade Runner” that changed Bautista's outlook on acting, he says. .

“When I was talking to people, this role, and it's a very small role, kept coming up, because it allowed people to see me in a different light,” Bautista says. “Not only was the character so complex, but Denis was the first director to completely strip me of my physicality, which allowed me to rely entirely on my acting abilities. People saw that and 'recognized, and it just opened doors for me.”

One of those revolving doors was with Villeneuve, who chose Bautista to play Glossu Rabban, a dark and vicious character in the director's “Dune” saga. He played the role in 2021's “Dune” and returns in “Dune: Part Two,” where his character has several violent outbursts, at one point repeatedly bashing a subordinate's head against a control panel.

For Bautista, the supporting role is another step toward his goal, and he's putting in all the effort to get to where he ultimately wants to see himself.

“I never wanted to become a movie star, I wanted to become an actor,” says the three-times-married father of three. “My end goal is to be a respected actor, and I always strive for that goal. I always have this strong desire to really prove, not only to everyone but to myself, that I can be a great actor. “

He welcomes his professional success now that he has a better understanding of himself, away from the screen, of who he is and who he is not.

“All of these things made me who I am today,” Bautista says. “And who I am today, I’m happy.”

