“Arc of Oblivion” questions whether humans can leave a mark far beyond their lifetime – Boulder Daily Camera

A remarkable meditation on humans' existential need to create a lasting record of their brief presence on Earth and, it seems, the ultimate futility of that attempt awaits those who delve into director Ian Cheney's The Arc of Oblivion, which enjoys of its premiere in Colorado. this year at the Boulder International Film Festival.

Cheney, troubled by the ghosts of lost digital footage, opens with the director's fanciful idea to build a secure, ark-like structure on his parents' rural property in Maine. He sees it as a place to archive his films and his precious collections in a contemporary echo of the Genesis story of Noah building a ship on God's instructions, to spare his family and the specimens of every animal from 'a flood intended to punish the unjust.

Even without the threat of biblical floods or other divinely ordained or other disasters, people have long demonstrated a need to preserve something of themselves or life experiences, whether buried in an Egyptian pyramid or stored in the corner of a moldy attic. The Arc of Oblivion, of which renowned German filmmaker Werner Herzog is executive producer and who also makes a brief but impactful appearance on screen, is a thoughtful and sensitive interrogation of our quest for a certain permanence in a world where everything is ultimately destined to decay and disappear.

Are we crazy to imagine that anything can last? That's the question on which this story arc is launched, and in its 98-minute running time, The Arc of Oblivion engages a wide range of scientists, artists, archivists, and even a cosmologist , to examine what their investigations into questions of permanence and preservation, or the folly of attempting to achieve them, revealed.

Meet, for example, Chris Impey, a British astronomer and author, who coldly and quickly puts aside any notion that Cheney's 30-foot-long ark will preserve many things longer than, relatively speaking, a blink of an eye. eye.

Many happy soil creatures would be happy to metabolize this wood, he intones, pointing out that in fact, only about one in 10,000 living things are successfully fossilized by nature.

Cheney's exploration of his central question takes him far from the Arctic Circle, to the salt mines of the Alps, to Chinguetti, Mauritania. There, some of the world's most important Quranic texts, as well as other documents, have been carefully preserved against the relentless elements and the inescapable reality that the sand keeps coming, to consume everything in its path.

Are we stupid to save these things? Cheney asks about human mayflies. Or would we be fools to lose them?

Ironically, Cheney's immersion in his subject reveals that although our material things are all bound by the laws of entropy, at least at the molecular level, nothing ever completely disappears. It just changes shape. Our efforts to record everything, or really anything, will only be successful for a while. But the planet we inhabit does a much better job.

A dendrochronologist is interviewed to highlight the fact that tree rings provide a log of environmental data going back centuries, much like the journals we keep. As paleontologist Kirk Johnson says, planet Earth archives its own history.

The steady yet contemplative pace of The Arc of Oblivion and the magnificent work of cinematographer Ezra Wolfinger combine well to draw the viewer deep into deep reflection about what exactly we are doing here and whether we can leave a mark that endures. far beyond us.

Filmmakers are, certainly in a sense, advocates for preservation. And yet Herzog, one of the most prolific practitioners of his generation, nevertheless considers the idea of ​​forgetting a blessing. He argues that our existence would be unlivable if we remembered everything.

The beauty inherent in our quest to grapple with the inevitability of our demise, as well as the things we hold dear, is captured well by Cheney. It answers the question of whether we are crazy to imagine that anything could last with this powerful film and these words: Yes, we are crazy. But magnificently crazy.

“The Arc of Oblivion”

What: American feature-length documentary, 2023, 98 minutes

When: 4:45 p.m. Saturday

Or: Cinemark Century Boulder, 1700 29th Street, Boulder

Director: Ian Cheney

More information:biff1.com