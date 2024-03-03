Calder Quartet and Urban Jazz Dance Company | Culture & Leisure

Stanford Live presented an interesting string quartet concert at Bing Concert Hall on Sunday, February 25. The Calder Quartet was accompanied by the Urban Jazz Dance Company, directed by Antoine Hunter, who was also the principal performer.
To make things even more interesting, Hunter and several members of his company are deaf, as are many of the audience. American Sign Language interpreters were stationed throughout the front portion of the auditorium, where the non-hearing portion of the audience was encouraged to sit. The dancers invited the audience to applaud by waving their hands in the air ASL style.
That said, it was dismaying to see how little dance was included in the program. Was the audience in front able to feel the music through the vibrations of the floor? The dancers certainly could as they performed barefoot in front of the quartet, as the Alaskan yellow cedar on Bings' stage is a wood of supreme softness and reverberation.
The centerpiece of the program was Beethoven's expansive String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130, including its original finale, the monumental Grosse Fuge. It was an appropriate choice, since Beethoven was entirely deaf at the time he composed it. But only two of the briefer movements were deemed danceable enough to merit dance accompaniment, although all three participating dancers reappeared briefly at the end of the Grosse Fuge. Hunter made appropriate movements, twisting his arms together a lot, for Beethoven to cavort in the second movement Presto, but he and his assistant director Zahna Simon made no attempt to replicate the seasickness of the music in their duet dancing to the fourth movement Danza Tedesca, although Hunter's brief moment of breakdancing went well.
The Calder Quartet played the Beethoven with vigor, without tending to diminish the scope or size of the work the musicians were undertaking. Throughout the complex counterpoint of the Grosses Fuges, the sound was remarkably balanced, with no instrument dominating the others.
Before Beethoven, Hunter took the stage to perform a brief dance without any sound accompaniment. During this time, he led the audience in a sequence of hand movements.
The other fairly important composition of the period was danced throughout, although the work is even less explicitly dance music than was Beethoven's. This is John Cage's four-part Quartet, which earned its place on the program through his romantic partnership and artistic collaboration with choreographer Merce Cunningham.
Cage is remembered today more as an ist, testing the boundaries of what is considered music, than as a composer of conventionally-notated works. But he wrote a few pieces of this genre, particularly at the beginning of his career, cultivating a light, transparent, hesitant and fragmented style. This is his quartet. This went well with the dances presented first by Simon, then by Marissa Head, then by the two as a duo. They danced in different styles, at least at first, with Simon rolling around a lot while Head tried variations on the act of walking. At one point in the duet, Simon gave Head a dose of what looked like cardiopulmonary resuscitation, surely for artistic purposes only.
The third and shortest piece of music in the program was Joy Boy by the late African-American composer Julius Eastman, whose works were the subject of special programs at Stanford this year. It's a brief piece of sustained, throbbing chords, moving in a minimalist fashion and overlaid with crackling sounds. No dancing accompanied it.
When there was dance in this concert, it was engaging, even beautiful, a worthy contribution to the art. As for the music, the concert was a cool-toned performance with rich, crisp playing, an interesting afternoon with a string quartet.