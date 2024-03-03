Rihanna, Dune 2 and Hollywood: the best journalists of the week







Rihanna

After an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities, Rihanna left a trail of awe and admiration as she boarded her flight out of the country with a promise to return soon. Dressed in a mesmerizing ensemble of pink and jade, Rihanna exuded elegance and charm as she shared her joy at being invited to perform at the extravagant soiree. When asked about the concert and pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied: “It was the best, I can't wait to come back to India baby.” When asked if she enjoyed her time here, she replied: “I loved it.” Bianca Censori

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori, the rapper's wife Kanye West , sparked controversy with her bold fashion choice during a dinner in Paris. Opting for a see-through ensemble with no underwear, Bianca pushed the boundaries of convention, leaving jaws dropping as she exited a restaurant. Clinging to her modesty with just her phone, Bianca's risky outfit sparked heavy criticism from netizens, with many expressing shock and disbelief that Bianca agreed to wear such revealing ensembles. It's been a busy week for Hollywood stars. While Rihanna delighted fans and paparazzi as she visited India for lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Ambani, Bianca Censors 's bold fashion statement sparked a storm on social media. On the cinematic front, "Dune: Part Two" has been a box office sensation, gearing up for record-breaking box office numbers. Here is a list of the best journalists of the week. Hunter Schaefer

Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden's appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” earlier this week, organizers confirmed Wednesday. The 25-year-old Euphoria star was part of a group of more than 100 protesters who filled the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, the group Jewish Voice for Peace said. .

Schafer, who like many protesters also wore a face mask, is seen at one point sitting on the ground while others hold up a banner behind her that reads: “Jews to Biden: Stop Weaponizing Genocide “.

The New York Police Department said Wednesday that 30 people were arrested and summoned for trespassing after the hour-and-a-half-long protest. Dune: part two

'Dune: Part Two', the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve 's sci-fi epic finally hit the big screen this weekend. With an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, the film promises a cinematic spectacle of unparalleled proportions. Projections point to a stunning opening weekend, poised to shatter box office records and cement its status as a cultural phenomenon. With a production budget of $190 million, the sci-fi sequel is looking to gross between $68 million and $80 million in the United States alone. If we follow the current trend, the film's overseas release should be estimated at more than $85 million. If the current domestic projection comes true, the global startup would be just north of $160 million.

