'Superman' budget shows Hollywood hasn't learned its lesson





The 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot cost Sony $70 million, stalling the franchise. The film earned him $128 million in the United States and another $100 million overseas. So why all this red ink? The film cost too much and box office revenues could not make up the difference. The 2021 revamp, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” earned about the same domestically, but spawned the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” For what? The budget of the latter film turned out to be much more economical ($75 million compared to that of the 2016 film). Price: $144 million) You don't need abacas to understand Hollywood's problem. Spend less on blockbuster movies and you'll likely make a bigger profit. Or lose less of your shirt. Horror films represented the squaring of the circle some time ago, and genre films regularly make money. Even “Lisa Frankenstein,” a dud from early 2024 ($9 million), won’t crush its studio thanks to its A budget of 13 million dollars. Tell that to the team behind “Superman.” Director James Gunn's ambitious Man of Steel reboot will set the studio back reported $363 million. The film, starring David Corenswet as the guy from Krypton, hopes to reboot the DCEU after “Black Adam,” “Blue Beetle,” “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” all underperformed. No pressure, Mr. Gunn. Except Gunn's creative team made a terrible mistake by starting production with an exorbitant budget. Gunn himself almost denied it, but the the numbers seem legit. It's not guaranteed that films featuring the Superman character will make the kind of money that Warner Bros. needs to overcome this gargantuan budget. The 2016 film “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” grossed $867 million worldwide, but the Chinese box office no longer generates the kind of money that replenishes studio coffers. (China added nearly $100 million to that total) The 2017 film “Justice League,” a collective adventure starring Superman, grossed a total of $661 million. Can Superman overcome sky-high budgets? Superhero fatigue is real, and we no longer see the massive box office results from films featuring brightly clad heroes. In short, “Superman” starts at a distinct disadvantage. Warner Bros. Could it not remind us that a man can steal for less? Recent films like “The Creator” (80 million dollars) and “Godzilla Minus One” (less than $15 million) It's been proven that blockbuster films don't need to break the bank to be spectacular. All of this comes as other big-budget films have struggled to turn a profit despite numerous franchise tie-ins. Think “Indiana Jones and the Clock of Doom,” “Fast X,” “The Flash” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Vol. 1.” All were disappointments at the box office, making it difficult for their respective studios to turn a profit. The problem is real and it is not going to go away. This is especially true given the fickle nature of today's theater audiences. Gunn, a savvy storyteller and industry veteran, should know better than to proceed with such a staggering price tag. Will it take a few more box office failures before industry executives start cutting back on these oversized budgets? If “Superman” flops, it could be a late wake-up call for the industry. photo by Jp Valéry on Unsplash

