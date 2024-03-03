Priyanka Chopra Announces Upcoming Hollywood Movie The Bluff – Check Details





Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a roll! Saturday March 2, the actress announced her next project titled The bluff co-star The boys actor Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film will star Priyanka in the role of the pirate. Sharing the screenshot of the Deadline article, Priyanka shared a quote from Mark Twain in the caption: “From time to time we had hope that if we lived and were good, God would allow us to be pirates – Mark Twain.” The film is co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The bluff is the next big project from Flowers, whose latest release was Bob Marley: One Love. The film was a huge success at the box office. Taylor Swift Writes 2 Songs About Travis Kelce and Their Love Story: Report AGBOs Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Chopra Jonas are supporting the film. This is the second collaboration between Priyanka and the Russo brothers after the spy thriller Citadel. The series was released last year on Amazon Prime. According to the deadline, The bluff is set in the 19th century Caribbean and follows the story of a former pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up with her. The bluff will be released on Amazon Prime. Hailey Bieber pens emotional note for Justin Bieber on his 30th birthday amid split rumors Last month, Chopra Jonas joined the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary Kill a tiger as executive producer. The documentary will be released worldwide on Netflix. Sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article, PeeCee wrote: “I'm very proud to join the incredible team of the Oscar-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired global distribution rights from this powerful feature film directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant tale, depicting a father's valiant fight within the justice system to obtain justice for his daughter. Kill a tiger was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2024 Academy Awards. Priyanka will soon be seen in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also Citadel season 2 in preparation. In Bollywood, Chopra will star in Farhan Akhtars Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

