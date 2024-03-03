Mr Ibu Death: Nollywood Actor John Okafor Dies After Battling Illness





Where did this photo come from? RealMrIbu/Instagram What do we call this photo, Mr Ibu battles strange illness March 3, 2024, 1:07 a.m. WHAT New information 2 hours that we do not spend Ogbonge Nollywood actor John Oka for whom pipo sabi as Mr. Ibu dies after battle with illness. Mr Ibu died on Saturday at a Lagos hospital where he was being treated for an illness that was causing him long-term problems. President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the death of Mr. Ibu on Saturday. “I announce with a deep sense of sorrow that Mr. Ibu is not doing this. Mr. Ibu bin is suffering from cardiac arrest according to my manager for 24 years,” President Rollas said on his Instagram page. Mr. Ibu faced serious health problems in 2023 and hoped he could survive it. Where did this photo come from? Instagram/EmekaRollas Mr Ibu fights illness For a video posted on social networks in October 2023, the actor urges his fans to pray for him. The actor said that I am not hospitalized because of a “strange and dangerous illness.” I say doctors don't recommend having their legs cut off. As I speak to you, I am still lying in the hospital; the medical director of this hospital said that the best solution would be that in case his new idea doesn't work, the best idea would be to cut off my leg, he said for the sick bed, Mr Ibu further urged his fans to talk to God as he did not want his legs amputated. Mr. Ibu's adopted daughter is also on social media asking for support from her dad. Jasmine Okafor, I pray that individuals or organizations will help her dad get treatment abroad. “For two weeks, Dad has been very depressed, so we take him to the hospital. We had done everything humanly possible; as a family we thought it was something we could do ourselves to make him okay, but he's not getting better. They are not getting better. Some days I’ll say it’s not getting better, some days I’ll say it’s getting worse,” Jasmine bin said. “We are in one of the best private medical facilities in Lagos, and they want to refer us to another hospital because the situation is not improving here,” she added. This is not the first time that the actor's illness has entered the public space: in March 2022, Mr. Ibu announced that he was suffering from food poisoning. Born John Okafor, Mr. Ibu na, actor, comedian and MC from Enugu State, South-Eastern Nigeria. We play hundreds of Nollywood films both in Nigeria and abroad. People know him for the way he keeps his face when he wants to make someone laugh. I also dance and make jokes. In December 2023, the family of Nigerian Mr. Ibu denied rumors about his health. According to rumors, the actor's health condition became critical and doctors amputated his second leg. However, his family member, Valentine Okafor, in a post on the actor's Instagram page, set the record straight on Mr. Ibu's health saying that Mr. Ibu's second leg does not had not been amputated but that the first leg which had been amputated had been treated again by doctors. First, we clearly say that they cannot amputate our father's two legs but only one. The first amputation is not completely correct in my health problem, so doctors may do the additional amputation of the same leg to make sure we don't lose it. Ms Okafor writes for di post. The family also clarified that the illness that worried the actor was not diabetes but constant blood clotting in his legs (diseased blood vessels) as well as other health problems that posed a risk to his life.

