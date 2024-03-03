Official cause of death of Richard Lewis confirmed days after actors' deaths | Entertainment





NEW YORK The official cause of death of Richard Lewis has been confirmed just days after the comedian passed away at the age of 76. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star died of cardiopulmonary arrest also known as cardiac or circulatory arrest at 9:22 p.m. on Feb. 27 at his home in Los Angeles, according to his death certificate obtained by The Blast. The document would have noted Parkinson's disease as a secondary cause of death. Louis announced his Parkinson's diagnosis last April, as well as his plans to retire from stand-up. A progressive disorder, Parkinson's disease affects the nervous system as well as the parts of the body controlled by nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. This can lead to stiffness and slowed movements. Born in Brooklyn in 1947, Lewis rose to fame in the comedy world in the early 1970s. Known for his neurotic and self-deprecating style, his act often addressed topics such as his alcohol abuse and health problems mental. By 1975, publications including the Daily News were name Lewis among the new breed of comediansalongside Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Andy Kaufman. In his later years, however, he became known to younger generations for his starring role in Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside his lifelong friend Larry David, playing semi-fictional, exaggerated versions of themselves. Lewis appeared in more than 40 episodes of the series over 24 years, including the 2000 pilot. David, who stars in and created the HBO sitcom, posted a heartbreaking tribute in Lewis this week. Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me, the Seinfeld co-creator said. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him. Lewis, who was open about his 30 years of sobrietywas also praised for his tireless dedication to helping others achieve sobriety. Richard Lewis helped people laugh and he helped people heal through his tireless and tireless belief in sobriety, actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram. The laughter may stop but the healing never stops. It is the power of recovery, brotherhood and solidarity, and it is available everywhere at once. A phone call away. Rest knowing you helped people, Richard. First of all, me. Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, to whom he was married since 2005. New York Daily News 2024. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

