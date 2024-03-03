The best and worst changes

Let's not beat around the white jade bush: We all knew that Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender It was going to bother some people. The Nickelodeon original series is a beloved animated feat that shaped the childhoods of countless fans, and on top of that, it has become a popular revival of the pandemic. Whenever an animated classic becomes grist for the live-action adaptation mill, controversy inevitably (and often rightly) ensues. And although I can't say that this new Avatar lives up to the legacy of its previous incarnations, I also have to say… It's not as bad as I feared!

Remember the last time someone tried to perform this thing live? (Of course not, because we've all removed M. Night Shyamalan's ill-fated 2010 film from our minds.) Well, it's not as bad as that. This is partly because the casting is actually authentic: there is no Nicola Peltz playing Katara in This version!and also because as a series, Netflix takes more time to unfold the many intersecting storylines that made the original so compelling.

That said, this series is not a precise, individual remake of the original; instead, its producers sought to remix elements of the original to create something new. Sometimes the results are even better than the original, but more often than not they fall flat. Here's a look at some of the best and worst fits.

Best: The 41st Division discovers a real story

By far the best adjustment to Netflix's eight-episode season is the expanded treatment the series' new writers have given to the Fire Nations' 41st Division. In the original series, they only receive a passing mention in Prince Zuko's storyline. Here they get a full arc.

In season 2 of the original series, we learn that Prince Zuko's father, Fire Lord Ozai, banished him from the Fire Nation for speaking inappropriately during a war meeting. Zuko criticized General Ozai for his plan to sacrifice an entire division of young recruits, whom the general cruelly described as fresh meat. As punishment, Ozai insisted that his son fight him in a ritual called Agni Kai. After Zuko's defeat, he decreed that his son could not return until he found and captured the greatest threat to the Fire Nation, the Avatar. He considered it a mission impossible.

In the Netflix adaptation, things play out essentially the same way, except for two things. First, we see that Zuko almost did better than his father in the Agni Kai, but showed him mercy. Ozai took this as weakness. But more importantly, we also see that Ozai ordered the 41st Division to serve as Zuko's crew; if he cared that much about them, he could take these newcomers on himself.

As part of the Zukos 41st Division crew, Netflix's version delves deeper into the moment they hear his tragic story. After years of disrespecting him, they don't just change their minds because of the tragedy of his situation; they come to respect him because they realize that in some way he sacrificed himself for them. This is the kind of storytelling that made the original Avatar so popular.

The worst: overexplaining everything

As inspired as some blossoming stories may be, this short story Avatarwhich is presumably aimed primarily at adults who watched the original, trusts its audience less than Nickelodeon trusted its juvenile viewer base. You can tell, because almost every aspect of its story and characters now comes with over-the-top explanations.

Koh the Face Stealer is a perfect example. While the original leaves this worm-like spiritual scourge as a riddle, the new version weighs it down with excessive narrative, robbing it of all that mysterious terror. (That said, the live-action series does it perfectly on a visual level; it still looks scary.) In reality, though, that impulse seems to infect everything and everyone in the new one. Avatar. The dialogue also lacks subtlety, as seen in a moment where an Earthbender confronts Uncle Iroh about his cruel siege on the Earth Kingdom capital, Ba Sing Se. More often than not, I wished the show would give us some credit and let certain details and developments speak for themselves.

Best: Bonding moment between Sokka and Kataras

Viewers' mileage may vary on Aang and Katara's kiss in the Two Lovers' Cave compared to the original. Avatar. Personally I didn't mind it, but some found the introduction forced and clumsy. Regardless, the new series' approach to the cave sequence felt like a solid set-up: instead of focusing on romantic love, the new series uses the cave to push the strained sibling relationship of Sokka and Katara towards a new resolution.

Sokka and Katara spend much of the first half of the season bickering, until they end up stuck in the cave together. However, when a badger rushes towards them, they hold hands in a moment of terrified solidarity that causes the mole to stop. As Katara deduces, they cannot see and are guided by love. It's a sweet moment that moves this relationship to a new, more nuanced place as Katara and Sokka come to appreciate each other. Plus, the badgers in this series are as adorable as ever, and I want nothing more than to ride one as it digs a tunnel in the ground.

Worse: Sokka should have started by being sexist

Netflix Avatar The cast and creators discussed some of their changes in the series, including making Sokka less sexist. As actor Ian Ousley Put the from his character's original characterization before the live-action series premiered, I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original series that were iffy. While this may be true, the difficulty of the characters in the early seasons of the Nickelodeon series was intentional.

During Team Avatar's visit to Kyoshi Island, Sokka discovers how strong women can be in battle when a girl kicks his ass. His initial sexism is meant to emphasize his journey as a character as he grows up and discovers more of the world. It was a valuable lesson for young boys who might have held the same beliefs as Sokka themselves, and given how many grown men still idolize guys like Andrew Tate, there are plenty of guys who could stand to hear the same message now. . I should have left it in there!

Best: Azulas recently highlighted vulnerability

In the original animated series, Azula was wild and utterly terrifying. She's still in this series, but actress Elizabeth Yu takes the character even further, emphasizing the childlike vulnerability that makes Azula so fierce. Through her performance, we understand early on that Azula doesn't want her father's power for good alone. Fire Lord Ozai has pitted her and Prince Zuko against each other throughout their lives, and more than anything, his children's desperate struggle to become his heir represents their thirst for his love, approval and their freedom in the face of this impossible competition for his love.

The worst: there is no visual flair

Sometimes it can seem like the many live-action treatments we've seen in recent years come from the belief that animated series are somehow visually inferior or only for children. At the same time, anime fans who have seen the work of artists like Hayao Miyazaki know that this couldn't be further from the truth. This adaptation highlights what we lose when a wonderful animated series turns into a styleless live-action project.

Netflix Avatar I could have borrowed more from Wuxia movies like hero, House of Flying DaggersAnd Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. These films' magnificent use of color and propulsive flying martial arts scenes are simply unforgettable. Instead, Avatar seems to have spent its budget on lavish costumes that look goofy when captured in high definition against its frequently used green screen backgrounds. Some scenes, particularly those captured in the town of Omashu, are wonderfully immersive, but others, notably the travel scenes, seem unconvincing.

Plus, it has to be said: folding just doesn't look good. Justice for the waterbenders, who have one of the coolest powers but mostly seem to be manipulating Colorless Flubber here.

The worst: the pacing is horrible

The biggest problem with this new Avatar This is by far how rushed most of the best story elements of the original series feel. In the original series, we learn more about the history of these characters gradually for a reason; Prince Zuko and Uncle Iroh's stories pretty much end the second season, illustrating how they became the characters we see in the present day. This new series reveals them both over the course of eight episodes, propelling us through them towards the next adventure.

Uncle Iroh's tragic story, in particular, feels like an unforgivable failure; Tales of Ba Sing Se, which reveals how Uncle Iroh lost his son in Nickelodeons Avatar Season 2 remains one of the most memorable episodes of the series. In Netflix's version, however, it falls flat as there's no time for all the tricky setup that made the original episode so effective. And while it was sweet to hear Leaves from the Vine (Little Soldier Boy) performed as an orchestral arrangement, it wasn't as hard as hearing Uncle Iroh tearfully sing it at his father's grave. son.

Netflix's version seems invested in cramming all the major story elements of the original series into its first season, just in case. I don't have another chance, but we lose a lot along the way. There's not enough nonsense with our favorite creatures, the flying bison Appa and the flying lemur Momo, and at the same time we meet characters like Azula's sidekicks Mai and Ty Lee sooner than necessary, depriving them of their badass intros. The stalled approach is understandable, given Netflix's penchant for canceling shows after its first season, but ultimately it rushes a story that could have taken a few more minutes to sink in.