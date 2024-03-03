Armed robbery sparks massive police response at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg





LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. A large police presence at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was prompted by an armed robbery, Indiana State Police said. Officers were initially called to the casino around 8 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery. A witness told WCPO 9 the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money, walking to a cage in the middle of the casino. The suspect in the armed robbery fled but was apprehended in the woods outside the casino, according to Indiana State Police. The casino was locked down between 8 and 9 p.m. while police searched for the suspect. Two witnesses who were leaving the casino told us they heard a group of people shouting “there is a weapon”. Video from inside the casino showed fire alarms going off on the casino floor, with some people saying they were evacuated to the garage. Witnesses we spoke with said an active shooter announcement was made in the casino, but no one reported hearing gunshots. Chris Simon, a witness inside the casino, said there was a hostage involved. “A guy waved a gun at the cage, took everything he wanted, ran away and I guess a security guard came up to him and he grabbed someone – he grabbed a hostage – and started running down the hallway,” Simon said. “People were literally lying on the floor, hiding under tables. It was pretty chaotic for a few minutes.” Another witness said that as of 9:15 p.m., the situation returned to normal inside the casino. An officer told WCPO 9 around 9:25 p.m. that a suspect was in custody. A person waiting in line to enter the casino said that as of 9:30 p.m., friends she was communicating with inside the casino said things were normal and the group was “getting ready” to play. This person said the bartenders stopped serving drinks for a brief period, but resumed service shortly after the incident apparently involving someone trying to rob the casino. One woman we spoke to also said she was rushing to get into the casino to help her elderly father, who fell running into the chaos and was bleeding. She says he's expected to be okay, but he's emotional about the whole ordeal. There are no other reports of injuries. No further information about the suspect has been released. I spoke to a man inside the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. He said @WCPO the fire alarm went off, informing them of an emergency upstairs, to stay put. He was in the food court when it happened. He understands that a guy approached the cage and demanded $1/2 – Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) March 3, 2024 On scene of an emergency situation at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. I spoke with someone outside waiting for their father, who tells them they are locked inside. @WCPO More to come as we have it. pic.twitter.com/1tvqL6adYi -Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) March 3, 2024 Watch live: WCPO 9 News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/news/region-indiana/large-police-presence-at-hollywood-casino-in-lawrenceburg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos