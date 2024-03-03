UBS Group AG holds a $3.59 million position in the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)





UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA: PEJ – Free report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its latest SEC disclosure. The fund held 93,703 shares of the company after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG's holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $3,591,000 when it last filed with the SEC. Several other hedge funds also changed their positions in PEJ. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter, valued at approximately $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter, valued at approximately $105,000. Stock performance of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF NYSARCA PEJ opened at $44.55 Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve-month low of $34.90 and a twelve-month high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $434.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile (Free report) PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and performance of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The index is designed to provide capital appreciation by carefully evaluating companies based on various investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment suitability and risk factors. Learn more Want to see what other hedge funds hold PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider transactions for the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA: PEJ – Free report). Receive daily news and notes on the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analyst ratings for the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanbankingnews.com/2024/03/02/ubs-group-ag-has-3-59-million-position-in-invesco-leisure-and-entertainment-etf-nysearcapej.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos