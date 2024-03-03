Cut Dune 2 actor reacts to being removed from film





Warning: minor SPOILERS await us for Dune: Part Two!

Summary Tim Blake Nelson expresses his heartbreak over being left out

Dune: second part,

Dune: second part, but holds no ill will towards this decision. Speculation suggests that Nelson may have played Count Hasimir Fenring in the film, a powerful figure close to the emperor.

Nelson and Stephen McKinley Henderson were cut from the film to focus more on the Bene Gesserit brotherhood.

Tim Blake Nelson reacts after being excluded Dune: part two and expresses how heartbroken he is about it. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic recently arrived in theaters after being delayed by strikes in Hollywood. We see Paul Atréides (Timothée Chalamet) siding with the Fremen as he attempts to take revenge on those responsible for his father's death. So far, the film has received excellent reviews from critics and audiences, and is off to a good start at the box office. In an interview with FilmWebNelson responded that his scenes were cut from the final version of Dune: part two. He explained that he was not at liberty to say what his role was but that he enjoyed filming his scenes. Unfortunately, the film was too long, resulting in his scene being cut. Although Nelson was heartbroken by the cut, he recognizes that there are no “hard feelings” and understands why the decision was made. Check out his statement below:

I don't think I'm at liberty to say what the scene was. I'll leave that to Denis [Villeneuve] if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time there filming it. And then he had to cut it because he found the film too long. And I'm heartbroken, but there are no hard feelings. I loved it and I can't wait to do something else with him and we definitely plan to do that.

Who was Tim Blake Nelson supposed to be in Dune: Part Two?

Although Nelson's presence has been confirmed Dune: part two and filmed his scenes, his role was one of the few that was never officially disclosed. Although Nelson remains tight-lipped about the role, there is speculation that he played Count Hasimir Fenring. In the books, Fenring plays a larger role in DuneThe sequels of as one of Emperor Shaddam IV's (Christopher Walken) closest friends and advisors. His fighting skills and his closeness to the Emperor make him a fairly powerful character. Fenring's wife is Bene Gesserit Lady Margot Fenring, which actually appears in Dune: part two, performed by Léa Seydoux. The film describes the Bene Gesserit breeding program but does not include Fenring or his role in the program. Although it is not confirmed that Nelson's role was Fenring, the actor and character are missing from the film's lineup. Additionally, if the director was pressed for time, it's understandable that Villeneuve may not have wanted to play male roles in Bene Gesserit or explore Fenring's relationship with the Emperor.

Nelson wasn't the only character cut from Dune: part two. Villeneuve confirmed that Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson) was also removed of the finale to focus on the sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit. Therefore, Henderson and Nelson may have been cut for the same reasons, as the director had to sacrifice some minor characters to keep the focus on the brotherhood. Both Henderson and Nelson received special thanks in Dune: part twoThe credits and Nelson's statement assure viewers that there are no hard feelings and that the actors may still work with Villeneuve in the future. Source: FilmWeb Dune: part two Dune: Part Two is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film which covers the events of Frank Herbert's novel. The film continues Paul Atreides' quest on a journey of revenge against those who killed his family. With a glimpse of the future, Atreides may be forced to choose between his one true love and the fate of the universe. Release date March 1, 2024 Studio(s) Legendary images Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Budget $122 million

