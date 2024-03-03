Actor Terrence Howard ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes





PHILADELPHIA — Actor Terrence Howard was ordered by a federal judge to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes, interest and penalties after the Oscar nominee allegedly threatened a Department of Justice lawyer. Justice and declared that it was immoral for the United States government to charge taxes to his descendants. of slaves. >> Read more trending news U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled in favor of the U.S. government on Feb. 22, assessing a $903,114.72 judgment against Howard, 54, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The assessment covers taxes owed, interest and penalties on tax returns for tax years 2010, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019, the entertainment news site reported. This includes interest accrued until December 2023. Oscar nominee Terrence Howard has been hit with a nearly $1 million judgment after saying it was “immoral” to tax the descendants of slaves.https://t.co/rnxfrIDLue – The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) February 28, 2024 Howard, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as DJay in the 2005 film Agitation and fluidityhas given only one response since the Justice Department sued him in 2022, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The actor, also noted for his role as Lucious Lyon in the Fox drama Empireallegedly left a voicemail on the lead tax lawyer's phone in November 2022, according to the newspaper. The transcript of the text message, which was included in court documents, claimed that Howard denied owing money and threatened to shame the lawyer by posting the lawsuit against him on the Internet. Four hundred years of forced labor without ever receiving any compensation, the Howard actor said in the post, according to the Investigator. Now you have the nerve to try to sue and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people whose brokenness you are responsible for. Howard was interrupted during his message, but called back and continued his complaint, according to the newspaper. In truth, the entire United States should, by default, become the property of the descendants of slaves, Howard reportedly said. But since you don't have the ability [or] the courage to do it, let's try this in court. We were going to take you down. Efforts to reach Howard at the number he left on his voicemail were unsuccessful. Investigator reported. Accusations of Howard's failure to pay taxes followed him throughout his career. State tax liens totaling nearly $639,000 were filed against Howard's 2,450 square foot property in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, in 2005 and 2006, the Investigator reported. According to court records, both cases were later settled. The IRS imposed a $1.1 million lien on Howard on the same property after Howard failed to pay income taxes in 2007 and 2008, according to the newspaper. In 2019, Howard was assessed a lien by the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California, Deadline reported. Authorities alleged Howard owed $144,000 dating back to 2010. Howard was on California's list of 500 major tax delinquents, amounting to $256,000, according to the Investigator. Latest Entertainment & Celebrity News: Cox Media Group 2024

