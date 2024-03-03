Every Actor and Character Will Appear (Confirmed and Reported)

After years of rumors and fan speculation, Marvel Studios Fantastic Four finally has a confirmed cast, but other actors and characters are expected to appear alongside Marvel's “First Family.”

Scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, as a Phase 6 film, WandaVisionMatt Shakman will direct Marvel Studios' reboot and MCU's version of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing.

All Actors and Characters Confirmed and Reported in Fantastic Four

On Valentine's Day 2024, Marvel Studios officially confirmed THE Fantastic FourThe main cast of through an official concept poster which also featured the team's new costumes and the film's 1960s setting.

Check out the list of confirmed and reported cast and characters for THE Fantastic Four below:

Vanessa Kirby – Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman

Ahead of Marvel Studios' casting announcement, Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby discussed the possibility of playing Susan Storm, the original Marvel Comics superhero, as “an honor.”

The 35-year-old English actress is best known for her roles in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part onethat of Netflix The crown as Princess Margaret and, more recently, as Ridley Scott Napoleon.

While Marvel fans are aware of Kirby's acting talents, reports from February 2023 allege that Sue Storm could headline the show. Fantastic Four The team raised questions about the MCU's adaptation of the classic character, as well as whether she and Reed Richards would be married with children or only romantically involved.

Pedro Pascal – Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

After years of fan casting, speculation of John Krasinski and his confusing cameo in the MCU, and even claims that Adam Driver was approached for the role, finally, fellow Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal, landed the role of Reed Richards from Mr. Fantastic.

In addition to expressing and sometimes playing The MandalorianDin Djarin, Pascal, 48 years old, has become a star in recent years thanks to The last of us, Game Of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984and before his role in Gladiator 2.

The role of Fantastic FourThe methodical genius of promises to be interesting for Pedro Pascal. Not only does he play an older version of the hero than the one previously seen on screen, but he is the second in the MCU to play Mr. Fantastic after that of Krasinski in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Additionally, since Marvel Studios is allegedly looking to Pascal to anchor the MCU in the manner of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, his role involves more than just leading the Fantastic Four team and may truly be a stretching act for the star in more than one way. of one.

Joseph Quinn – Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

For the MCU version of Johnny Storm (aka Human Torch), English actor Joseph Quinn ironically takes over the role of two MCU actors and former Fox stars, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

After his portrayal of adorable metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things In season 4, Quinn's career was on fire (pun well intended) because, with Fantastic Fourhe is about to appear in A quiet place: first day And Gladiator 2.

In the comics, Johnny Storm is the youngest member of the group. Fantastic Four team, the younger brother of Sue Storm, and with a personality as brash and fiery as his flame-engulfing powers.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Ben Grimm / The Thing

Best known for his roles in The bear, GirlsAnd Andor Season 1 on Disney+, Ebon Moss-Bachrach also appeared in the Netflix series Marvel, The Punisherwhich makes him one of the rare actors to play multiple roles in the MCU.

According to the 46-year-old star (via The Hollywood Reporter), he and Marvel Studios intend to bring The Thing to the screen via performance capture, similar to Mark Ruffalo's work as the Hulk, since a practical suit can look too much like “Cosplay.”

In Fantastic Four family, Moss-Bachrach's blue-eyed Ben Grimm is best friends with Reed Richards and has a somewhat “rocky” relationship with his new powers.

HERBIE

Marvel Studios

In addition to the four human characters revealed in the '60s MCU announcement poster, there was a familiar robot for Fantastic Four fans: HERBIE.

The trusty but quirky HERBIE – whose name stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics – made his Marvel debut in a 1978 cartoon before making his way into the comics.

Created by Reed Richards, HERBIE's presence is a fun callback to the Fantastic Four story and complements the film's 1960s aesthetic, but he may be something more.

In the comics, HERBIE was created to find Galactus, was a sleeper agent for a time, and even took care of Reed and Sue's children. It will be interesting to find out how the MCU intends to use HERBIE – and who will be tapped to voice it.

Galactus

Marvel Comics

While Galactus would be Fantastic FourMarvel Studios' main big bad has yet to announce who will play the planet-eating evildoer.

However, rumors (shared via CBR) suggests an Oscar-winning actor and Dune: part two star Javier Bardem is in talks for the role.

In addition to films like There is no country for old peopleThe Spanish-born star has dabbled in the Disney sandbox before, most recently in 2023. The little Mermaid.

Given that classic Fantastic Doctor villain Doom is also expected to play a role in the 2025 film, it's unclear how exactly the reboot intends to balance the two villains.

There's also the question of whether Galactus could fill the role of the MCU's main villain now that Marvel Studios is moving away from Kang the Conqueror.

Silver Surfer

wonder

First appeared in a 1966 film Fantastic Four comics, the Silver Surfer is a metallic-skinned humanoid alien who surfs through space faster than the speed of light in search of planets for Galactus to consume.

With Marvel Studios introducing Galactus and the Fantastic Four into the MCU, fans believed the Silver Surfer would play a role.

However, according to rumors and online scoopers (shared via CBR), the Silver Surfer's role could be minor at best since a Silver Surfer project is reportedly in the works.

Instead, that of 2025 Fantastic Four may introduce another Herald of Galactus (learn more about who this rumored villain is).

Doctor Doom

wonder

Another classic Fantastic Four character, Dr. Victor Von Doom is many things, including a scientific genius with magical connections, the monarch of Latveria, Reed's nemesis Richard, and sometimes an anti-hero who wears a mask to hide his disfigured face.

Like the Silver Surfer, fans have been waiting for Doctor Doom's presence in the 2025 reboot with GameRant sharing three contenders for the role, including Mads Mikkelsen, Ralph Fiennes and Jason Clarke.

But when Marvel Studios released the concept art announcement, Variety noted that Victor Von Doom had “not yet chosen”, suggesting that the villain will have some sort of role.

But for now, Doom's MCU future — and who will play the masked monarch — remains a mystery.

Who else could appear in Fantastic Four?

Fans noticed how Fantastic FourThe 1960s setting could allow for the appearance of familiar MCU heroes, including Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, and even Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

But since this is the Multiverse Saga and the MCU has established other timelines and universes, it's possible that Fantastic Four does not take place on Earth-616 at all.

If so, this could lead to other unique cameos, such as Loki, TVA, Doctor Strange, or MCU hero variants that fans are familiar with.

However, given that the reboot already has the enormous task of introducing four new but iconic characters, plus a robot, heralds, and potentially Galactus and Doctor Doom, asking for more cameos may be too much to ask for.

Marvel fans will likely have a better idea of ​​what Marvel Studios has planned once the game changes. Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in July 2024.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.