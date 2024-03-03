Olson Kundig Homes Completed in West Hollywood





The homes at 8899 Beverly are a collection of eight custom single-family homes designed by renowned architecture and design firm Olson Kundig, forming a small, distinct community in the middle of the West Hollywood Design District. On a street populated with prominent design showrooms, from Minotti to Molteni, this project was the fruit of a decade-long quest to transform a local landmark, the mid-century modernist architectural building of 9988 Beverly, into an architecturally significant residential complex. The result offers variety, with understated options for community design aficionados looking for a unique take on urban living. (Image credit: Courtesy of Olson Kundig) Tour the Homes of 8899 Beverly by Olson Kundig “The homes are shaped by two key principles: fully integrating house and garden for harmonious indoor/outdoor living, and appropriately incorporating modern design that responds to and contributes to the scale and attitude of the existing residential neighborhood ” said co-design director Kirsten Ring Murray. Combining natural materials such as wood, steel, glass, concrete and stone, each of the open and spacious dwellings elevates a distinctive material element to create an exclusive home. “While each has their own identity, collectively they are focused on craftsmanship and material expression,” said Kevin M Kudo-King, co-lead designer with Olson Kundig. (Image credit: Courtesy of Olson Kundig) Offering totally different architectural expressions, sustainable architecture, LEED certified homes offer three or four bedrooms, with varying amenities, from individual units for a home office, to plunge pools and upper levels with views of the the Hollywood Hills. “Each home maximizes desirable views and natural light, while preserving quiet, peaceful spaces and connections to the landscape,” Murray said. “By using open staircases and treating the corridors as bridges, we created a volumetric experience of moving through the interior space. It's dramatic, like in a gallery. The design duo approached the landscape as a functional way to screen more public views, adding layers from the sidewalk to the home's entrance and creating strategic bursts of light to maintain privacy and sight lines on the street. “Opaque front doors add to this, with large openings and sliding glass doors on the opposite side of the homes to maintain easy connections to private gardens and outdoor living spaces,” added Murray. (Image credit: Courtesy of Olson Kundig) Appealing to all demographics, each townhouse brings its own personality to the neighborhood. Concrete and Steel House has a raw, industrial character, while Wood House is warmer with Shou Sugi Ban cladding adding softness to the exterior. Kudo-King noted, “Brick House is inspired by the blocky buildings and art deco architecture of Los Angeles local Frank Lloyd Wright, and the brick allows it to feel a little more private and secluded. Garden House is intended to be very quiet from the landscape, set back so that you almost feel like you're living in the garden. (Image credit: Courtesy of Olson Kundig) All owners have access to resort-style living with tailored services and amenities such as a fitness area with private training, swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor dining area and 24-hour on-site concierge Additionally, the modern Italian restaurant Stella is located on the ground floor of the main building, run by renowned restaurateur Janet Zuccarini. olsonkundig.com 8899BeverlyBlvd.com

