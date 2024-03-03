Archaeologists discover Pompeii fresco depicting mythological Greek siblings





In short: Archaeologists have unearthed a fresco depicting a Greek myth in the ruins of Pompeii.

Archaeologists have unearthed a fresco depicting a Greek myth in the ruins of Pompeii. The fresco was discovered as part of restoration efforts at the House of Leda.

The fresco was discovered as part of restoration efforts at the House of Leda. The painting is still colorful even though it is over 2,000 years old. A sumptuous painting depicting mythological Greek siblings has been discovered during excavations in the ruins of the ancient city of Pompeii. Still colorful after more than 2,000 years, the painting was one of several frescoes found during restoration work around the Maison de Léda mansion. “Among the Style IV decorations that cover the back walls, the mythological painting representing Phrixus and Helle fleeing on the ram of the Golden Fleece stands out,” wrote the Pompeii Archaeological Park in a statement published on its website . The art shows a scene from the Greek myth of Phrixus and his twin sister Helle who fled from their stepmother Ino on the magical ram with a golden fleece. The fresco depicts Phrixus on the ram while his sister falls into the water. It is painted as if it were a framed painting, hanging on a yellow wall. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, with the fresco.(Provided: Pompeii Archaeological Park) Others depicting still lifes and several portraits of women were also discovered. The frescoes will be cleaned to remove volcanic ash and then restored. The ongoing excavations of the House of Leda aim to restore the planimetric system of the house and to acquire data to define the main rooms of the houses to the north and south. The excavations of the Maison de Léda, begun in the 18th century and relaunched in 2018, aim to reconstruct a complete plan of the site. It will allow restaurateurs to put in place a new protective and enhancement roof system to open the domus to the public. Many of Pompeii's buildings and even some of the bodies of the approximately 3,000 victims were perfectly preserved after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Pompeii is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is the second most visited tourist site in Italy, after the Colosseum in Rome. ABC/son

