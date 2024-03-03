Actor Richa Chadha after gang rape of Spanish woman in Jharkhand





Richa Chadha said that “Indians treat foreigners like they treat their own women.” New Delhi: Actor Richa Chadha on Saturday reacted sharply to the alleged gang rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand and said it was a “shame for our rotten society”. A Spanish tourist on a cycling trip with her husband was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday. “Shameful! Indians treat foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society,” Ms Chadha wrote about the incident in an Instagram post. The incident took place late Friday evening in Hansdiha area of ​​Dumka when the couple stopped at a deserted place to spend the night in a makeshift tent. They reportedly reached Jharkhand from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and were on their way to Nepal via Bihar. They were also allegedly beaten by the men who allegedly raped the woman. Three people have been arrested in the case and police have launched a manhunt to arrest the other accused, a senior official told news agency PTI. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the incident, the official said. “7 men raped me” The Spanish woman spoke about the horrific incident in a video message on Instagram and said seven men raped her. “Something happened to us that we wouldn't wish on anyone. Seven men raped me,” the woman, her face covered in bruises, said in the message. “They beat us and robbed us. But not much, because what they wanted was to rape me,” she added. Dumka civil surgeon Baccha Prasad Singh told PTI that the woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband were undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka, where they are arrived on motorbikes from Saraiyahat Community Health Center, covering a distance. approximately 60 km with police escort. “Both are out of danger and are being treated in hospital. The man suffered minor injuries. The victim's medical examination will be carried out by a medical commission made up of three gynecologists, a radiologist, a orthopedist and a dentist, chaired by the commissioner of the medical faculty, Dr Anupuran Purti,” the civil surgeon was quoted as saying by PTI.

