Without a job, an actor is a liability: how rows over teaching standards are causing a divide in the UK theater industry | Theater
Oh, it offends me deeply to hear a sturdy fellow in a wig tear a passion to shreds, to shreds, to split the ears of earthlings.
With these words of Hamlet, Shakespeare let the world know what he thought of those whose diction wasn't up to par. Good drama required speech to be delivered on the tongue, he believed, and theater directors and producers followed his example for centuries.
But a row has erupted among UK theater figures over drama teaching after one of the world's leading voice experts decided to part ways with the top drama school British.
They fear that fundamental aspects of actor training are being neglected as drama schools move away from theater experience to emphasize work in film and television.
Professor Patsy Rodenburg has worked with actors such as Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, as well as playwrights such as Arthur Miller and Harold Pinter. She taught at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama for 42 years as Head of Vocals, then Professor of Lyrics and Poetry. . His former students include Daniel Craig and Damian Lewis.
But she has now resigned because she had simply reached the end of her strength, Rodenburg told the Observer last week. Over the past 12 years, she had increasingly felt that the work of playing on breathing, preparing the body and voice, in order to have great presence and impact when speaking, had lost of its importance at the Guildhall and beyond.
Crafts are a scaffold to enhance creativity, she said. It's like a chef who knows how to chop an onion. This is the work you do before meeting a director. Without talent, an actor is a liability in an ensemble because the director cannot make him do what he wants. If you want to become a film or television actor, you don't necessarily need a lot of know-how. But if you want to get on stage and serve an audience, you do it.
Rodenburg added, “It became very clear to me that the people who were supposed to be teaching voice and movement don't know what they're doing. You can't teach voice without teaching breathing. They don't even teach breathing
To Rodenburg's astonishment, her fellow teachers refused to let her watch their lessons. Although she was a recognized authority on Shakespeare and classical theater texts, she felt that they did not even believe in Shakespeare. She also heard students say that other teachers did not push them to excel, but rather told them: Don't worry if you can't do it. Lie down a little on the floor.
Rodenburg said older actors and directors complain about the lack of know-how and resilience in younger actors. She remembers an artist who declared to a director: I'm too tired to continue today, I'm a little emotional.
The Guildhall had tried to keep her without addressing her concerns, she added. I said: I need help from teachers who teach like Ido, and they wouldn't support me. So I had to resign. In a letter to her students, she explains: My passions and belief in theater are no longer fully echoed in actor training and are in fact not really understood in most theater companies around the world.
I have to choose to go out and work with like-minded teachers and actors who can do some of the difficult work alongside me.
She plans to offer free lessons to Guildhall alumni and has recorded podcasts called Craft: sweat and joythe first two of which were published last week.
Daniel Evans, co-director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, told the Observer that Rodenburg's departure from the Guildhall is a great loss to that institution and he is now discussing collaboration with the RSC.
It's a concern that Patsy is leaving, because future generations of actors won't get what I had. Patsy was almost synonymous with Guildhall. She has inspired so many wonderful students. When the depth of training diminishes and when Patsy talks about profession, I agree with her.
It's a complete inspiration. I would ideally like her to work with us at the RSC. She changed my life. She is an extraordinary teacher. Her teaching method, her belief in the craft, the way she prepares actors is second to none.
Discussing the great actors who honed their craft in the theatre, Evans singled out Brian Cox, who played Titus in a landmark RSC production long before he rose to fame as Logan Roy in Succession.
Noting a shift towards film and television in drama school training, Evans said: What worries me is that we don't yet know what impact this will have on generations to come. If the balance deviated from basic crafting skills, it would be a great loss.
The Guildhall said yesterday that while its debt of gratitude to Rodenburg was enormous, it strongly refuted his criticisms, noting that it is ranked No. 1 in arts, drama and music by the Complete University Guide 2024 and one of the 10 best performing arts institutions in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2023.
He added that Shakespeare forms a fundamental part of the repertoire and curriculum of its BA (hons) drama programme.
