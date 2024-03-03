Precision Medicine Doctor's 6 Daily Supplements to Increase Longevity





A precision medicine doctor shared the six supplements she takes them daily in the hope that they will help her live longer.

Experts generally agree that it's best to get nutrients from the foods you eat, and the jury is still out on whether taking supplements when you don't have a deficiency actually helps your health or just makes your pee more expensive. But many people are interested in longevity, taking supplements in the hope that it will give them an advantage.

Technical director and biohacker Bryan Johnson for example, takes more than 100 tablets per day to supplement his diet, including spermidine and lithium, while the longevity doctor Pierre Attia takes vitamin D and magnesium. Dr Florence Comite, endocrinologist and founder of the association based in New York Precision Medicine & Health Center Committee Likewise, she takes daily supplements in an effort to extend her lifespan. Here is What do you want to know about six of the supplements she takes each day. Vitamin D Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is important for maintaining strong bones and reducing inflammation. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to a range of health problems, such as depression and a higher risk of developing cancer. Comite said many of his patients arrive with very low vitamin D levels, as do 35 percent of adults in the United States who have it, according to the Cleveland Clinic. She takes it with fat-soluble foods like salmon or eggs to help the body absorb it. Aspirin The Committee takes aspirin as it is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer and reduced inflammation in the body. It should be noted, however, that the American Heart Association does not recommend that people take aspirin daily unless they have suffered a stroke or stroke. heart attack, because aspirin thins the blood and can increase the risk of stomach bleeding. Methylated B vitamins There are eight B vitamins , and they all play an essential role in metabolism. Vitamin B deficiencies can lead to symptoms such as anemia and irregular heart rate, as well as cognitive impairment and an increased risk of depression. Comite has a gene that means her body doesn't metabolize B vitamins well, so she takes methylated vitamins, which are easier to absorb. DHEA Comite takes dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) for libido and bone health. The body naturally produces DHEA, but the amount decreases with age, and low levels of this hormone have been linked to osteoporosis, heart disease, memory loss and breast cancer, according to Mount Sinai . Thus, some researchers believe that maintaining DHEA levels could have an anti-aging effect. However, evidence links low DHEA levels with these problems but does not prove that it is causes them. Additionally, DHEA has side effects, including lowering good cholesterol levels. Protein powder Committee Priorities protein in your diet because it is essential for maintaining muscles and muscles help metabolize sugar efficiently. Muscle mass declines with age, which research has linked to chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of heart disease. To combat this, Comite does resistance training with weights twice a week and eat one gram of protein per kilogram of your body weight to maintain your muscle mass. She starts each meal with a protein source, like nuts, cottage cheese and yogurt, and adds protein powder to her breakfast smoothie each morning. She already shared it high protein smoothie recipe with Business Insider. Dark chocolate Comite considers dark chocolate a supplement because of the antioxidants it contains, which have been linked to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels, reduced risk of heart disease, and reduced inflammation, associated with cancer and chronic diseases. Comite recommends dark chocolate with 70-90% cocoa because it contains much less sugar than milk and white chocolate.

