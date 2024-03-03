Tribe women's basketball rolls past UNCW, 68-50

WILMINGTON, N.C. The William & Mary women's basketball team used tough defense in the second and third quarters to earn a 68-50 victory over UNCW Friday night.

With the road win and a loss in Charleston on Friday, the Tribe holds sole possession of fourth place in the CAA, earning it a double bye in the CAA tournament. The Tribe and Cougars will meet Sunday in a crucial game.

Anahi-LeeCauley brought the Tribe out by scoring the team's first five points, before a 3-point basket from Alexa Mikeska gave W&M an 8-4 lead with 6:40 left in the first .

The Tribe's lead grew to 18-9 three minutes later when Kayla Beckwith scored in the paint after back-to-back jumpers from Bella Nascimento. UNCW responded, however, scoring six of the final seven points of the quarter to make it 19-15 W&M after one.

Nylah Young started the second quarter with four straight points for the Tribe, but the Seahawks got as close as they could all night with the lead when they made it 23-21 with 6:48 to play in half-time.

W&M would finish the quarter 13-3, thanks to three buckets in the final two minutes from Cauley, and take a 36-24 lead into the locker room.

Cauley, a transfer from Villanova, scored 13 of his team's 15 points in the first half and finished the night 7 of 12 from the floor with a career-high eight rebounds.

Despite shooting slightly worse from the floor in the first half than UNCW, the Tribe found themselves with a sizable lead at halftime thanks to a significant gap in turnovers.

W&M forced 14 Seahawk turnovers while committing just three themselves in the first 20 minutes. The Tribe turned those 14 UNCW errors into 13 points.

Allowing just nine points in the second quarter, the Tribe matched that defensive effort in the third as UNCW went just 3 of 13 from the field.

Early layups from Young and Cate Carlson got the Tribe off to an early start, holding a 40-27 lead with 6 minutes remaining.

That lead would grow to 22 by the end of the quarter, thanks in large part to Beckwith taking control on the offensive end.

The senior center made all four of his baskets in the final 2:15 of the period, the last being a layup with 15 seconds remaining, to make it 55-33 after three.

She would finish the night with 13 points, two shy of her career high, including 11 in the second half.

W&M shot a solid 8 of 15 from the floor in the quarter, powered by a 15-5 rebounding advantage through the 10 minutes.

En route to the fourth player in command, the Tribe's lead would reach 28 after six straight points from Young, the third W&M player in double figures with 12.

The Seahawks tried to come back on the streak with a series of buckets, but it was too little, too late. Lanni Brown hit a triple with 1:10 left to put a bow on a 68-50 victory for the Tribe.

W&M finished the night shooting 40% from the field, while UNCW shot 33% for the game. The Tribe finished with a plus-10 turnover margin that night and won the battle on the glass 44-41. Neither team was strong from depth, with W&M being 4-of-18 while the Seahawks were 2-of-10.

Kayla Rolph provided a boost off the bench with a team-high nine rebounds to go along with four points. Nascimento led the tribe with four assists while scoring nine points on the night.

Freshman Monet Dance was active defensively with four interceptions. She also had three assists, three rebounds and three points.

The Tribe will play its final road game of the regular season, traveling to Charleston on Sunday for a crucial game. The matchup will have huge implications as to who gets a double bye in the CAA tournament. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on FloHoops with free audio streaming on Tribe Sports Network.