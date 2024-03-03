City of West Hollywood Celebrates National Women's History Month with Series of Events

The City of West Hollywood will celebrate National Women's History Month in March with a series of events aimed at recognizing and honoring women and their history.

The city's National Women's History Month events will officially begin with theunveiling of two new Women's History Month streets pole bannershonoring two remarkable women: transgender pioneer Marsha P. Johnson, one of the most prominent figures in the gay rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s and whose legacy continues today; and country music legend and actress Dolly Parton. The presentation of the street pole banners will take place during the regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N .San Vicente Boulevard, next to the West Hollywood Library. Participation is free; no RSVP is required. Limited, validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story structure. The broadcast of the city council meeting can be viewed on the city's website by visitingwww.weho.org/wehotvor on the Citys WeHoTV YouTube channel atwww.youtube.com/wehotv.

From Tuesday March 5, 2024 to Friday March 22, 2024, theglobe lanternsabove Santa Monica Boulevard will glow purple and gold. Throughout the month, a series ofstreet pole bannerswhich commemorate famous American women, civil rights leaders and women's rights activists will be on display along Santa Monica Boulevard. Banners presented by the city include: Gail Abarbanel; Maya Angelou; Ivy Bottini; Hillary Rodham Clinton; Fly Costanza; Marion Wright Edelman; Alicia Garza; Barbara Gittings; Dolores Huerta; Coretta Scott King; Wilma Mankiller; Michaela Mendelsohn; Patsy Vison; Zoe Nicholson; Connie Normand; Michelle Obama; Rosa Parks; Mary Pickford; Sonia Sotomayor; Nadia Sutton; Gloria Steinem; Elizabeth Taylor; Ruth Williams; Oprah Winfrey; among others. This year, Marsha P. Johnson and Dolly Parton were added to the Women's History Month banners.

The City of West Hollywood and its Russian-speaking Advisory Council will host a free program celebratingInternational Women's Dayon Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center, rooms 5 & 6, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The celebration will include music, food, dancing and a fashion show. For more information, call (323) 848-6826 or email[email protected].

Supported by the City of West Hollywood, the first annual eventSexual Healing and Sexual Health Ladies Brunchis a sex- and age-positive experience to learn about women's reproductive and mental health, menopause and sexual pleasure. The brunch will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasure Chest and Hind Lounge located at 7733 Santa Monica Boulevard. This event is presented in partnership with The Pleasure Chest and Hind Bar and supported by the City of West Hollywood, its Women's Advisory Council and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/ sexual-healing health tickets-823196401597and at the door. For more information, email agepositivesexpositve@gmail. com

Also on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council will co-sponsorGuaranteed abundance: training for guaranteed incomepresented by LA Voice and the National Council of Jewish Women of Los Angeles which will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Free entry. To register, visitbit.ly/GBIAAdvocacy. For more information email[email protected].

There will be aviewing partywith artist Shaghayegh Cyrous to watch the artwork in animated images,Xvarnah, on the digital billboard (Streamlined Arbor) at 9157 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work is broadcast every 20 minutes starting at the top of the hour. Free entry. This project is presented as part of the West Hollywood Moving Image Media Art Program (MIMA), an exhibition series administered by the Citys Arts Division, as part of its Art on the Outside program, and is presented with the Citys Sunset Arts and Advertising Program. .Xvarnahwill be on display until Thursday May 30, 2024.

Women and Books is aReading Clubwhich meets the first Tuesday of each month to discuss books written by women authors. On Tuesday March 5, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the group will discussThe Paris Bookstore byKerri Maher.Women and Books is co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood through its Women's Advisory Council and the West Hollywood Library. Free entry. This is a hybrid event that will take place in person at the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Room at the West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, as well as virtually on Zoom. To register, visithttps://lacountylibrary. webex.com/lacountylibrary/j. php?MTID= maa8a00d769f8b023cc81d2d603b71 84c.

MashUp Contemporary Dance Company AnnualInternational Women's Day Dance Festivalwill begin in West Hollywood on Friday, March 8, 2024 with theLos Angeles Women in Dance Summit at WeHofrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Parks Great Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The event will feature guest speakers, master classes and an industry exhibition. Ticket prices range from $20 to $65. To register and learn more about the entire festival, visithttps://www.mashupdance. com/tickets/international- women’s-day-dance-festival. This project is supported in part by a grant from the City of West Hollywood.

The City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council will co-sponsor the annual eventHerstory Award and Reception, which is presented by the Hollywood Chapter of the National Organization for Women (Hollywood NOW) to honor a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the community and embodies the spirit of feminism. This year's winner is Abbe Land, former West Hollywood mayor and city council member. The event will take place on Wednesday March 13, 2024has7 p.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Free entry. To RSVP, visithttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 849689954527?aff=oddtdtcreator .

The City and its Women's Advisory Council will host theWomen's History Month Celebrationto honor the contributions of women and the 30+ years of service of the City's Women's Advisory Council on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room and Auto Court , located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free, RSVP is requested when visitingwww.weho.org/whm.

Wednesday March 27, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,The 27th Annual West Hollywood Women in Leadership Awards and Receptionwill take place at the Andaz West Hollywood, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard. The event is co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council as well as the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. To RSVP, visitwww.weho.org/whm.

A full schedule of West Hollywood city events and meetings is available atwww.weho.org/calendar.