A Stunning Off-Shoulder Gown and an Eye-Catching Outfit: Bollywood Style by Ambani Brides





People from all over the world attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions. The two-day pre-wedding receptions are over. Amidst all this, the fashion sense of the Ambani family's daughters-in-law grabbed attention, looking like Bollywood heroines. Everyone's attention was on the beauty and outfits of Nita Ambani, her daughter-in-law Isha Ambani, her elder sister-in-law Shloka Mehta and her future sister-in-law Radhika. Now their photos are going viral on social media. Nita Ambani's pearl look Nita Ambani's outfit photos are popular on social media. She wore a beautiful blouse decorated with beaded embroidery. Beaded embroidery is also done on the border of her saree. To add more style to her appearance, Nita Ambani wore a long pearl necklace around her neck. Her look was completed with a pearl bracelet. This outfit was designed by famous designer Abu Jani. For the cocktail party, Nita Ambani wore a purple colored maxi dress and completed her party look with high hair and minimal jewelry. She looked very beautiful in this look. Nita Ambani's jungle theme look For a jungle theme, Nita Ambani chose a green shirt and bright pants. According to this theme, everyone can be seen in jungle prints or colorful outfits. Merchant Radhika's Look of the Day If you want to wear something different and new at pre-wedding events, you can wear lightweight beaded outfits like Radhika Merchant's. Her light pastel outfit was perfect for the day's reception. Radhika completed her look with bright silver colored jewelry. This outfit was also designed by famous designer Abu Jani. For the cocktail party, Radhika Merchant was seen in a pink off-shoulder dress from Versace. She looked very beautiful in this rose gold dress. The photos of Radhika's dress had gone viral. People on social media are saying that this is the same dress that American actress Blake Lively wore for her Met Gala 2022 look. Radhika chose a blue and black printed outfit for the jungle theme. She completed her look by wearing a matching top. Shloka Mehta's glamorous look If you want to wear something glamorous to a family function, you can take inspiration from Shloka Mehta's outfit. Shloka's outfit caught everyone's attention. Along with a floral blouse, she wore a shiny designer lehenga, a brand new collection. To complete the look, you can also wear stylish earrings. Isha Ambani's look To highlight the glamor at the reception, you can try Isha Ambani's outfit. She was seen in a petal-colored dress. The dress was decorated with pearls and pearls. You can wear a net dupatta with this type of dress to make your look more elegant. Additionally, wearing heavy necklaces can make your appearance more elegant. On the second day, Isha was seen wearing a shiny black dress. Her dress was decorated with silver stones. Isha completed her look by wearing silver jewelry.

